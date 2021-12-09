There’s nothing like holiday lights to brighten up the cold and bitter winter nights.
STMAMom.com published its 2021 STMA Holiday Light Tour Sunday, Nov. 28. The tour is published annually with an updated list that will allow the community to do a seven-location, hour-long tour of holiday lights around their community.
For those who want a shorter highlight tour, there is also a four-location, 40-minute version available. To find the STMA Holiday Light Tour go to stmamom.com/2021-stma-holiday-lights-tour.
The St. Michael-Albertville family and community area publication, STMAMom.com, is owned by local Albertville mom Lauryn White. The Holiday Light Tour was started by White on her website in 2017 after wanting a convenient way for local families to view holiday lights.
“I had the idea for the STMA Holiday Lights Tour in the early days of the website back in 2017,” she said. “At the time, there were already some great lights displays in our area, but there wasn’t anything that tied them together and made it easy to see them all in one evening. I wanted to create a convenient way for families to enjoy all of the lights without having to find all the addresses themselves.”
The seven locations that are on the Holiday Light Tour are made up by community suggestions via a form that’s on the website the week of Thanksgiving. White then vets and crafts the tour out of those submissions. Some locations on the tour are repeat submissions, but others are newcomers.
“We get a lot of the same nominations here year after year, but this is also how we find those newer, hidden gems,” White said. “Some of my favorite displays have been user nominations, tucked away in neighborhoods where you might not have found them just driving around.”
With seven locations there are so many twinkling lights to wow children and families alike. White remembers as a kid driving around town and seeing holiday lights with her family. White hopes that the STMA Holiday Light Tour can become other families’ tradition as well.
The tour starts in Albertville and ends at the south end of St. Michael. White tries to include both large light displays programmed to music and simpler, more classic light displays.
The seven locations on the STMA Holiday Light Tour are:
• Lydia Circle NE, Albertville
• 6813 67th Street NE, Albertville
• 5669 Large Ave NE, Albertville
• 11871 36th Circle NE, St. Michael
• 4168 Jansen Ave NE, St. Michael
• 100 1st Street SE, St. Michael
• “Holiday Lights on 20th Street” — 11594 20th Street NE, St. Michael
Robert and Brenda Blank are the owners of the “Holiday Lights on 20th Street” house. They are the last stop on the tour. The Blanks also collect both food and monetary donations for the Hanover Food Shelf at their stop on the light tour, so be sure to bring along something to add to the donation box on the side of the driveway.
“We are so grateful for all the hard work that Lauryn puts in to make up the light tour every year,” Robert said. “We enjoy doing it to bring joy and happiness to our community especially the children.”
The Blank’s house was also the 2020 STMA Holiday Lights Tour grand finale.
“The highlight of the tour for most people is the last stop, known as the Holiday Lights on 20th Street,” White said. “This musical lights show features 25 different songs that rotate throughout the week, so every time you visit, it’s a different experience.”
White would also like to thank all those who worked hard on their houses.
“The STMA Holiday Lights Tour wouldn’t exist without the amazing homeowners who put in the time and the expense to decorate their homes each year,” White said. “They are truly spreading joy in our community through the displays they create. So, a big “Thanks” to the Wirtzes, the Blanks, the Kneelands, and all the other families who light their homes for us to enjoy.”
For even more lights there is an honorable mention list at STMAMom.com. When going on the STMA Holiday Light Tour, remember to be respectful of people’s neighborhoods. No parking in driveways, making loud noises or honking.
