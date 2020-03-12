The Champlin Police Department started its annual Citizen’s Academy Thursday, March 5, with approximately 40 participants in attendance.
The Citizen’s Academy is a free eight-week course designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. Also, the course allows participants firsthand experience about what it is like to be a police officer.
For approximately 20 years, Champlin police officer Jeff Brown has organized the Citizen’s Academy.
“For many of you it’s your first exposure with police officers on a positive note,” Brown said. “I know we don’t know each other, but by the time the course is over, we’ll be like friends. Thanks for taking time out of your busy schedules to be here.”
Brown introduced himself to the participants and asked them to introduce themselves to the group.
“I’m a 30-year resident of Champlin and I took this class 10 years ago with you,” participant Deb Hughes said. “I need a refresher.”
Brown gave a brief overview of the Citizen’s Academy, which will take participants through many different aspects of law enforcement, such as criminal investigations, DWI enforcement, Drug Task Force, Firearms Training Simulator, traffic enforcement and radar use, Hennepin County Medical Examiner, K-9 demonstration, tour of the Hennepin County Dispatch Center in Plymouth, use of force and the laws that govern them, police weaponry and squads, Anoka Champlin Fire Department, Taser X26 demonstration and a tour of the Champlin Police Department and fire department. Additionally, participants will be instructed in the use of AED and lessons in CPR.
“Jeff does a great job and you guys are going to enjoy every bit of this,” Deputy Chief of Police Chris Larrabee said. “It brings light to the things we do day in and day out and sometimes the public doesn’t understand. They only understand what they read, what they see on Facebook, or what they see on the news because it’s very one-sided.”
Larrabee has worked for the Champlin Police Department since 1990. Before that, he was deputy sheriff for two years in Renville County.
“I love coming to work every day. We have a new group of people working here and Jeff is one of our seasoned officers. It is a challenge every day when you come to work, but its fun,” Larrabee said. “We have a great group of people and the officers in this department are very well-rounded. They make really good choices on the street. Not to mention, we have body cameras, which makes decisions very easy when people call to make complaints.”
Larrabee presented a little history on the Champlin Police Department.
“It started in 1952 and Donie Galloway was the first police chief who started in 1953 and worked for the Champlin Police Department until 1980,” Larrabee said. “He was known as a constable. It wasn’t until 1972 when Champlin was incorporated as a city in the state of Minnesota, that they officially had a police department.”
Larrabee noted that Champlin’s first female police officer was Rosemary Mengelkoch, who was hired in 1980. Also, he said the department has a school liaison officer, Paul Fieldseth, at Jackson Middle School.
After going through information about the Champlin Police Department, a participant asked what a reserve police officer does.
“They are non-sworn, they don’t carry a gun, and they wear light blue uniforms,” Larrabee said. “What they do is assist police officers on a variety of things like dog calls, traffic direction for a crash, or lock outs.”
Larrabee said they have nine volunteer reserve officers and they are very important to the Champlin Police Department.
“What I tell people, if you’re ever interested in doing something for your community, being a reserve police officer is one of the most rewarding jobs we have in the department,” Larrabee said.
Another participant asked if community service officers are the same as reserve police officers.
“The only difference is reserve officers are volunteers, where our community service officers are paid,” Larrabee said. “We hire community service officers to possibly mentor them to become a police officer in our department.”
The group then took a tour of the Champlin Police Department campus. To end the first week of Champlin’s Citizen’s Academy, Mike Opitz of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office gave a Power Point presentation regarding the operations and role of the medical examiner.
