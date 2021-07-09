When most kids propose the idea of a lemonade stand to their parents, it is typically a half-thought-out operation with an end goal of raiding the dollar store candy aisle or saving up for the newest video game. But not Preston.
Preston Saville, a 12-year-old from St. Michael, went to Costco with his parents, figured out the individual prices of each of his materials, then decided how to optimize profits and came up with his own price-per-lemonade. (He also has been venturing into the snack game — watch out, world.)
The best part however is where these hard-earned profits are going. After his family was forced to cancel their service trip to Honduras last summer due to the pandemic, Preston wanted to find a way to help support his church’s efforts to build homes in those communities.
“We couldn’t go because of COVID, and so I was trying to think of any way to kind of return to Honduras,” he said. “And so Pastor Olman actually came up with it, and I thought it was a great idea.”
Pastor Olman — the heart of Fuente de Vida Christian Church in San Jerónimo, Honduras — and his wife Karen Marcia (the unspoken head of the operation) were visiting the Saville family the same weekend as one of Preston’s lemonade stands, reuniting the families and their interpreters, the Berumen clan, after the pandemic.
“These are the things that we see as a confirmation that the lord is going to provide,” said Pastor Olman, translated by Lucio Berumen. Pastor Olman has been working in the church for the past 21 years, with his wife working with the children in the ministry.
“During COVID-19, we faced too much in our country, because we were in our places for much longer than we thought, and when people started going outside of the houses and trying to earn money ...” he frowns, “Hurricane Eta hit … and directly affected around a million people.”
“I went with the pastors, and I went to see how the families have been doing … we found not only the people who had died, but also people who watch the houses they love be destroyed,” Pastor Olman said. “We finished cleaning when the second hurricane hit.”
Hurricane Iota came in November 2020, and devastated the country yet again.
According to the National Hurricane Center, “Many concrete and wooden houses were completely destroyed by rushing flood waters and mudslides, with COPECO reporting more than 366,000 people were directly affected by the hurricane.” Similarly, the Aon Plc Insurance Company estimated that the combined total economic losses for Honduras and Nicaragua are estimated to be at least $1.25 billion USD, “most of which will be uninsured.”
After this double-hit of crisis, Pastor Olman and his family felt the need to step up. At one point, they even considered selling their home to make the money needed to help even more people in their community recover.
“I realized that there’s plenty of people that don’t have houses, there’s not enough places or shelters to stay, and that’s when I felt from the Lord that we start building houses,” said Pastor Olman. “I was thinking, well, I could help three families to build their own house, and I prayed to the Lord and said, ‘I will help three families,’ and he said no, not three ... 30.”
Through partnerships with mission groups like NorthRidge Fellowship, where the Saville family attends, Pastor Olman and Karen are continuing to help rebuild their community. Since the destruction, many people have been scrambling to leave, and the Estradas want to help serve those that need it without having to flee their homes.
“What they do is amazing,” said Preston’s mother, Hollee Saville. “Something that speaks volumes about the kind of people they are is that when our church has done different campaigns to expand God’s kingdom, they were the first donation … Their church collected donations for our church.”
“It’s hard for me, because I want to be down there right now helping.”
While Pastor Olman and his family only come to visit the United States every few years, the community that they have built here is also very real and very special.
“Even though we’re kind of far away, I think this is the best way to connect people and let them know about the project,” he said.
And what better way to connect than over a glass of Preston-made lemonade?
The NorthRidge Fellowship is partnered with Isaiah Connection, which typically organizes trips twice a year.
