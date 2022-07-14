The Maple Grove History Museum will be open for people of all ages to look at historic displays, watch demonstrations and even try out some things. The museum will be open Sunday, July 17, during Maple Grove Days from 1-4 p.m. It is located at 9030 Forestview Lane.
Everything will be free during the open house.
The main display inside the museum includes wedding dresses from six generations from one Maple Grove family.
Maple Grove Historical Society Member Caroline Schaefer said the display will feature George Schaefer’s family. In 1856, he homesteaded his property near Fish Lake.
His wedding jacket from 1868 is the center of the display. A total of seven wedding dresses, from 1896 to 1992 are part of the display. “It’s showing 166 years of generations in Maple Grove,” Schaefer said. “The homesteader had three children that lived, but one, Emma never married.”
George’s son Herman was married in July 1896 and his daughter Elise was married in June 1896.
There are pictures from each dress on the bride on their wedding day. There are even some shoes.
The oldest dress is from Elise Schaefer when she married Henry Radintz in 1896.
“The surprising thing is they are in pretty good shape,” Maple Grove Historical Society Member Al Madsen said of the dresses.
There are also some other wedding dresses on display near the wedding dress family tree.
The use of antique woodworking tools will be demonstrated by Mark Johnston of Historic Design Consulting, an historic home preservation and renovation firm. He will also help kids make a small wooden “button” and show how a Schnitzelbank (the German name for a wood-shaping bench) is used.
There will be a PowerPoint presentation by History Society member Pat Ruffing on the vanishing Great Northern Railroad Depot in Maple Grove. Once it was a popular spot for train commuters to get to Minneapolis and for the transportation and delivery of goods such as grain. The depot was located near Territorial Road and Ranchview Lane and was used from 1890 until the 1940s. There will be a mannequin dressed up like a conductor and old trunks on display.
People can try their hands at washing clothes the old-fashioned way. There will also be a rug beating demonstration.
Old sports memorabilia will be on display in the garage.
There will be Osseo High School yearbooks dating back to 1929 on display inside the museum. Check out the country kitchen, old town store, school room and other Maple Grove artifacts.
Outside there will be buggies believed to be from the 1880s and a sleigh.
