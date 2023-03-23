“It’s the most clear-cut project in the world,” says Rep. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville).
Hudson was talking about the 5-mile section of Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello where there is a gap in providing a 3-lane roadway for interstate travelers.
Hudson and Sen. Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) are seeking $60 million in state funding to complete the gap in an Interstate 94 expansion project between Albertville and Monticello.
An I-94 expansion project has recently been completed between Maple Grove and Albertville, while in 2022 an expansion of I-94 from two lanes to three lanes between Monticello and Clearwater was completed.
But a funding gap left a five-stretch of the interstate at two lanes between Albertville and the east side of Monticello.
Anderson and Hudson, in the 2023 Legislative session, hope to secure State funding that would help complete the project.
The $60 million in funding, if approved, would come from the bond proceeds account in the trunk highway fund, according to Anderson and Hudson’s bills, which are SF 1194 in the Senate and HF 891 in the House.
The construction zone would be from County Road 19 in Albertville to the interchange with Highway 25 in Monticello, the bills state.
“We’re hoping that we can get completed the last area from Albertville to Monticello,” Anderson said.
“It still remains the last section that needs to be expanded,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he introduced the bill in the Senate because constituents have repeatedly asked him to seek funding for the final expansion of the interstate.
The area of I-94 that has not been expanded lies entirely in Wright County, with much of it in Anderson’s Senate District 29 boundaries.
The Rogers-based I-94 Corridor Coalition has also reached out to Anderson in support of the interstate expansion funding, he said.
Hudson, a past member of the Albertville City Council, has made a number of trips to Washington D.C. with the I-94 Corridor Coalition to advocate for various stages of the I-94 expansion.
“Getting funding for this last little bit (of I-94) would be a milestone and accumulation of the work of a lot of folks,” Hudson said.
“It’s a project with a clear vision,” he said.
“It’s a project that checks all the boxes, one that you can’t argue against- whatever your ideology is,” Hudson said.
Hopefully it will get a hearing,” said Anderson.
Anderson said the funding request is in line with other segments of the I-94 expansion project.
“We’re in the ballpark in our request for funding towards completing Albertville to Monticello,” Anderson said.
Anderson reported that the St. Michael to Albertville stretch of the I-94 expansion project came in at $71 million. The Monticello to Clearwater segment completed in 2022 cost $104 million.
The cost of adding a third lane in the Albertville to Monticello gap is estimated to cost $120 million, Anderson said.
“Our $60 million ask is half of the cost. Hopefully we can get more federal money to finish the project.
Congressman Tom Emmer requested $20 million in funding for the project in fiscal year 2022.
In his request to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Emmer wrote, “The funding would be used to create an additional travel lane to I-94 in each direction from Albertville and Monticello, in Wright County, Minnesota to support the growing corridor. The Average Annual Daily Traffic is over 65,000 vehicles per day. Funding and completing this project are crucial for attracting needed economic development, resulting in economic growth and local tax benefits.”
Emmer also requested $3 million in funding for the project as one of 15 projects he can support as a Congressional “member designated project.” That request was made on behalf of the City of St. Michael.
Attempts to reach Hudson were unsuccessful.
In the Senate, the proposed bill has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee. In the House, the bill has been referred to the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
Senators Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) and Jeff Howe (R-Rockville) have signed on as co-authors of SF 1194. In the House, Rep. Paul Novotny (R-Elk River) has signed on as a co-author of HF 891.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of sister paper, the Monticello Times.
