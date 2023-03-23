“It’s the most clear-cut project in the world,” says Rep. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville).

Hudson was talking about the 5-mile section of Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello where there is a gap in providing a 3-lane roadway for interstate travelers.

