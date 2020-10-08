Kwik Trip celebrates grand opening of new store in Rockford

Tammy Olstad, manager of RiverWorks Food Shelf receives a $1,000 check from a representative of Kwik Trip at the Oct. 1 Grand Opening of the new Rockford store. (Photo courtesy of J Cook Aerial Photography)

Kwik Trip, Thursday, Oct. 1 celebrated the  Grand Opening of its new store in Rockford at 8090 County Road 50 with a ribbon cutting and presentation of $1,000 checks to the Rockford Fire Department and RiverWorks Food Shelf.

Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften welcomed Kwik Trip to the city.

The Rockford location features a convenience store, 20 gasoline pumps and a single bay car wash.. Steve Lowe, of Kwik Trip, said the convenience store offers a take home meal case, a feature that Kwik Trip is including in its newest stores. Food choices will be rotated in the case. Potential choices are ribs, meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, store employees will fix on site fresh fried chicken, including wings and tenders, and also the full bird.

Kwik Trip is excited to come to Rockford, Lowe said. The company has looked at the site for years. It is at a strategic location, the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50. However, the topography and location next to the Crow River presented challenges. Wastewater from the car wash is directed away from the river. The underground gas tanks are fortified to prevent leaks and monitored daily.

