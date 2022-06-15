Knights’ season ends in Cold Spring

STMA’s state tournament aspirations took a hit when the Knights baseball team fell in an upset against Sartell June 7, then came to a halt as the Knights lost to Rogers in the elimination bracket the next day.
Tuesday saw the Knights host sixth-seeded Sartell with a chance to advance to the section championship in Cold Spring.
Sartell jumped on the Knights in the first inning and scored three runs, including a two-run homer. It was 5-0 before the Knights finally scored on an RBI hit by Hunter Palmer in the third inning. An error led to another run for the Knights.
From there, the Knights could not get clutch hits when they needed them and they fell by a final of 5-2, falling into the elimination bracket.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that the team could take nothing away from how Sartell played.
“They played better than us today, I’m not down on how we played, we just made a few too many mistakes,” he said.
Rogers
On June 8, the Knights traveled to Cold Spring to play an old rival in the Rogers Royals.
Evan Saunders hit a two-run homer early in the game, but the Knights gave up ten unanswered runs including six in the third inning alone.
Trailing 10-2 in the seventh, the Knights furiously rallied. Kaden Amundson drove in a pair of runs on a single. Jaxon Price also drove in a run to make it 10-5.
Hayden Olson drove in two more runs to get the Knights within three runs, but that was where the rally ended, as STMA’s season ended in a 10-7 loss.
The Knights finished the season with a record of 16-8.
