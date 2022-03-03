Karly Hall announced her candidacy for the Minnesota House of Representatives in the open seat of the new House Dist. 34A.
The area has been represented by State Representative Kristin Robbins, whose new district changed due to the recent redistricting. New House Dist. 34A includes the communities of Champlin, Dayton and Rogers.
Hall is a Rogers resident and lifelong Minnesotan with more than 20 years of business and management experience. She is self-employed as a coach and business consultant and serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Northwestern, Saint Paul. Hall will seek the Republican endorsement at the upcoming district convention.
“I’m excited to bring a fresh perspective and leadership to this new House District,” Hall said. “I want to make a positive impact on the issues that our district and state care about, including the rising costs of living, increased crime and empowering parents in their children’s education.”
Hall lives with her husband and two children. They attend Gateway Church, where she serves as a volunteer. She is also on the leadership team of Community Table and a past board member of the Three Rivers Park District Foundation. Hall is a certified coach and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership.
