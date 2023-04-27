Last fall, a fire devastated longtime Maple Grove business Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery. Owner Derek Lynde said at the time that the fire caused a complete loss of the warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, employee break area and plant production line.
Just recently, there have been three juveniles charged in the arson case.
Despite such a large loss from the fire, parts of the business have been operational. The business is also on track with rebuilding what was destroyed in the fire.
Charges
According to Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has announced three juveniles from Maple Grove have been charged by petition in Hennepin County Juvenile Court related to the Oct. 2, 2022, fire at Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery.
One 15-year-old was charged with felony second-degree arson and felony third-degree arson.
A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were each charged with gross misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary.
Wetternach said in a statement, “The complex investigation involved coordination from the Maple Grove Police Department, Maple Grove Fire-Rescue, Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal. The police department would also like to thank Crime Stoppers of Minnesota and the Maple Grove community for their support.”
The statement continued, “The fire had a devastating impact on a long-term Maple Grove business. While extensive property damage occurred, we are fortunate there was no personal injury or loss of life.”
There will be no other statements made regarding court action because the case is in the juvenile judicial system.
Rebuilding efforts
Since the October fire, Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery has been hard at work rebuilding the “backbone” of the business.
Lynde said, “When our warehouse and production buildings were destroyed, we lost our ability to park vehicles inside to work on them, unload plants without them freezing, heat anything because our boilers were destroyed, fix anything because our workbench and our tools were destroyed, plant anything because our assembly line and soil-handling equipment was destroyed.
“The biggest change to the business will be that the pole-barn-style buildings that were destroyed will be rebuilt in the form of metal and plastic greenhouses that, simply put, will be less prone to fire in the future. It also will be a brighter work environment for all our employees.”
The rebuilding process has not been easy. Lynde said some of the process has been rushed but there have been periods of waiting.
“Trying to rebuild 25% of our facility while at the same time trying to reopen for our busiest season was, quite frankly, too much,” he said. “We’ve been working as fast as we can to get everything back to normal, but then we’ll hit periods of time where we’re waiting on approvals from structural engineering, or the watershed commission, or for a city permit.”
He added that he is constantly making decisions without the benefit of time. “I’m ordering things and making selections simply because something is in stock or available, when at times what I really want is back ordered for six months, or out indefinitely,” he said.
Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery is open, but at a limited capacity. Because of what still needs to be rebuilt, Lynde anticipates construction will continue well into the 2023-24 winter season.
Busy season
With the upcoming spring and summer planting season set to begin, customers should expect much of the same things they have shopped for in the past and the same workers who have helped out previously.
Lynde said customers should also be prepared to miss out on some things they have purchased at the greenhouse and nursery in the past.
“We only have 75% of the bench space we did last year, which means we can only grow 75% of what we did last year,” he said. “We have made some difficult decisions to thin down our offerings to our customer base, and there were some items and offerings that simply had to be cut from our production plans.”
Lynde is asking for understanding from everyone that comes to shop. “Every employee here is going through a more difficult year at work than they likely ever have at Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery,” he said. “We’ve got more work to do, with less space and tools to do it than ever. We will have less color options than people are accustomed to. Some items will be smaller than people are accustomed to simply because we didn’t get everything planted when it should have been.”
He added that all his employees are doing their absolute best, and want nothing more than to make all the customers happy.
Lynde is surprised every day by those around him.
He said, “I’m surprised by the support and generosity of the community, by the loyalty of the wonderful employees here, by how bad the supply chain crisis is, and by how many hoops I have to jump through to rebuild a building in the same place, at the same size, for the same intended purpose, just because a group of kids decided to sneak out one night and play with gasoline on my property.”
