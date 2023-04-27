Last fall, a fire devastated longtime Maple Grove business Lynde’s Greenhouse and Nursery. Owner Derek Lynde said at the time that the fire caused a complete loss of the warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, employee break area and plant production line.

Just recently, there have been three juveniles charged in the arson case.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments