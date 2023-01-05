Joseph Andres left his mark on Corcoran community

(Photo courtesy of Mary Mattson)

Joseph Mark Andres of Corcoran passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at age 67. Andres was a member of the Corcoran Lions and owner of the Corcoran Locker Plant.

Raised by his parents Ben and Winnie, he grew up on the family farm with his five brothers and one sister. His father bought the Corcoran Locker Plant in 1972 and Andres started working there with his father.

