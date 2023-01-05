Joseph Andres left his mark on Corcoran community

Joseph Mark Andres of Corcoran passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at age 67. Andres was a member of the Corcoran Lions and owner of the Corcoran Locker Plant.
Raised by his parents Ben and Winnie, he grew up on the family farm with his five brothers and one sister. His father bought the Corcoran Locker Plant in 1972 and Andres started working there with his father.
“When my dad would go to work in the afternoon, Joe’s job during the school year was to go down there and start working,” Mary Mattson, sister of Andres said.
Andres eventually became the owner of the Corcoran Locker Plant. He built his house on the property of the family farm in 1979 and raised his children Katie and Brian there.
Mattson explained that the only other job her brother had was when he worked for a neighboring farmer when he was around 15. The Corcoran Locker Plant remained his dedication from when he started working there at 17 years old. He also humbly served his community whenever he could.
“He wanted to keep doing things for the community. He didn’t want to give that up. Everyone that would come in to the Corcoran Locker would be his good friend and he’d give them a deal,” Katie Goemann, daughter of Andres said.
Andres was a member of the Corcoran Lions since 1980. He was always willing to help by ordering and picking up event supplies for the Corcoran Lions.
He took care of their licensing for the state and was the treasurer for the club for many years.
“He did a lot of catering. He catered both of the weddings for my kids. He did a ton of graduation parties for everybody in the community and cooked Christmas dinner for many people,” Tim Holmquist, Vice President of the Corcoran Lions said.
He also helped with the Corcoran Jaycees, the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Hamel Lions, and Hamel Rodeo. He catered the St. Thomas picnic for over 25 years.
“An old neighbor that I hadn’t seen in many many years came by and said ‘he was a silent servant,’” Mattson said. “I had never heard that before and I just thought ‘god that’s so him.’”
He loved going deer hunting with his longtime best friends John Babler and Rod Baumeister. Growing up with her brother, Mattson fondly remembers Andres baking cookies, doing farm work, and giving the younger children a ride in his convertible with the top down.
When Andres ran the Corcoran Locker Plant, local farmers would bring their cows in to be butchered. Dave Poppler, President of the Corcoran Lions Club knew Andres for 40 years.
He explained that local farmers will now have to drive much further to have their cows butchered. Andres provided meat for meat raffles at local bars as well.
“If you were a friend of Joe’s, Joe was double the friend back. There’s going to be a huge hole in this community” Poppler said.
