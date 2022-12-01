Blue Water Theatre Company is inviting audiences to follow the yellow brick road to its latest musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Based on the classic 1939 film and adapted for the stage by the Royal Shakespeare Company, “The Wizard of Oz” is the beloved story of Dorothy, a Kansas farm girl who’s swept away by a tornado into the magical land of Oz.
Leading the Wayzata-based youth theater group’s take on the timeless tale is director D.J. Mendel, who was invited into the project by Blue Water’s artistic director Maridee Slater. The two met while working in the New York City theatre world.
As an actor, writer and director with a background in experimental theatre, Mendel wasn’t interested in presenting a straightforward retelling of the movie musical everyone grew up watching.
“I don’t want to do the movie. ... I want to direct this as if I’m 12 years old in the basement with the neighborhood gang,” Mendel said. “I want it to be rough around the edges and I want it to be scrappy. ... The props and set pieces are going to be things you might find in your basement.”
The director said it was important to find a fresh approach for such a well-known story, which he said has been a fun experience working on with such a talented group of young actors.
The show’s cast of 45 includes a wide age range, from third grade through high school. Among the actors is Keara Held, an eighth-grade student who attends Jackson Middle School in Champlin. Held will be playing the Wicked Witch of the West, a character she was introduced to years ago when watching “The Wizard of Oz” for the first time.
“My grandparents showed me the movie and I just loved it,” Held said.
The actor said she’s excited to bring the character to life and to reintroduce audiences to the classic tale when the musical opens Thursday, Dec. 8.
“It’s definitely not going to be like the movie at all, so you should come out if you’re interested in seeing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ being taken on in a totally different way,” she said.
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “The Wizard of Oz”
