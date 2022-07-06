For parents looking to have their children enjoy the outdoors, be active and have some fun during the summer months, TGA Premier Sports gives kids that opportunity.
TGA is an acronym for teach, grow and achieve. It is a national program that provides a variety of summer camps for kids to participate in, including flag football, lacrosse, volleyball and more at some locations. There are franchises located in 22 states.
It aims to grow interests in the sports it provides to kids and hopes to make a positive impact in their lives. TGA hosts a variety of clinics and camps throughout the summer.
The TGA franchise in Minnesota is located in central Hennepin County and offers golf and tennis clinics. Directing the franchise is Alex Tegels, who came back to her home state after spending time in southern California as a youth and player development director with the PGA to begin the franchise.
It was with the PGA that the TGA formed a relationship with that spurred the idea to launch these franchises across the country. Tegels most recently worked in the TGA headquarters which sparked her interest in moving back home and opening her own franchise.
Now, she helps run the golf clinics, held at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley. The clinics begin in May and run through mid-August.
At the clinics, boys and girls ages 4-10 learn the rules and skills of golf. They practice on the driving range, bunker and putting green, fine tuning their skills and learning the proper etiquette.
She says there are a number of reasons why they gain interest every summer and tend to have full sessions.
“Being outside, being with their friends, having that ability to learn something new and not be as competitive as they are in other sports,” Tegels said about the appeal of the golf clinics. “A lot of these kids play baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer etc…this is, for most of them, something they do for fun.”
Not only do they work on their golf swings and putts, but they also put on games throughout the week to create some friendly competition amongst themselves.
“We do contests,” Tegels said. “They’re different because we want everyone to have a fair chance at winning, whether they’re a beginner or more advanced.”
Some of those contests include a straightest drive challenge, closest to the pin and team scramble. They also get the chance to go out on the par 3 course at Brookview Golf Course to put their skills to the test.
Tegels said kids sign up for a week of instruction and often sign up for multiple weeks. It’s led to filling up almost all of their slots this summer, with a few open spots towards the end of the summer.
In addition to teaching kids through TGA, she instructs adult golfers throughout the summer and says many of them regret not picking up the sport when they were younger.
“I get so many clients that say ‘I wish I learned to play when I was a kid,’” Tegels said. “I think it’s a very common sentiment of older people that are trying to learn how to play golf. We’ve seen such an increase in the number of people learning golf and wanting to be out here since covid because it was something you could do outside and be safe with your friends.”
While golf may be perceived as a less exciting sport compared to others, there’s still enjoyment to be found and life lessons to learn.
“It teaches kids so many valuable things,” Tegels said. “In golf, we don’t have referees. They have to be honest about their score. The focus we had yesterday was sportsmanship and honesty and courtesy on the golf course.”
To learn more about what the TGA of Central Hennepin County has to offer, visit their website http://playtga.com/chc/.T
