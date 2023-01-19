Elk River School District Superintendent Dan Bittman addressed the hot topic of when snow days are called in favor of e-learning on Jan. 9 in his school board report.
“After 14 years as a superintendent, I still don’t have the answer on snow days,” Bittman said. “What’s right for one family is not necessarily right for another.”
Bittman outlined the decision-making process for determining a snow or e-learning day, including district staff speaking with transportation officials, snow plowing contractors, staff who drive the roads, law enforcement and other superintendents.
“By the time we make a decision, we have typically been up for 36 to 48 hours,” Bittman said.
Bittman also acknowledged that thousands of students in the district might be living in poverty, be homeless, or otherwise not have ideal home lives and may not get meals if school is canceled.
He added that there is no punishment if a parent decides to not send their child to school as a result of inclement weather.
“We really do want to empower our families to do what they believe is right,” Bittman said.
Per state statute, a school district can only have five e-learning days. If more is missed, the time missed would have to be made up later.
Bittman also included his report in the board documents an FAQ related to inclement weather in the school district:
1. How many “E-Learning” days can a school district have?
Five (5). Minnesota Statute only allows school districts to have five “E-Learning” Days.
2. What happens if a School District has to close school more than five times?
State statute requires students to have a certain number of minutes and/or school days throughout the year. When school districts do not meet that requirement for any reason (i.e. weather, strike, emergencies, etc.), they need to add days to the calendar, which is often done at the end of the school year and into the summer.
3. Does Vision Transportation decide whether school is closed or does the school district?
Ultimately, the Superintendent “makes the call.” Representatives from Vision Transportation, like representatives from each county, city, law enforcement, staff, and many others, provide input prior to that decision being made.
There are certain things that are out of the school district’s hands however. For example, if city and county officials say roads are not driveable and/or they cannot plow, or do not have sufficient staff to plow, the school district does not have any choice but to close. The same is true if the governor closes schools or if the temperature is so cold that buses cannot start or operate in a reliable manner. All of these things have happened and will continue to happen in every cold weather state and school district.
4. Would ISD 728 ever consider a staggered release so that students can have a better chance of getting home on time during inclement weather?
Yes. In fact, District officials have been working with Vision Transportation to finalize a staggered release schedule if/when it would be needed. Information will be communicated in the near future.
5. Can I keep my child home when the weather is bad, or will they be given an unexcused absence?
If you decide to keep your child home due to weather, a phone call to your school is all that’s necessary. In fact, there is an attendance line for the entire District at 763-241-3555. Excused absences – within reason – are permitted, especially when we have inclement weather.
In short, we want to empower families to make sure they can do what’s best for them and their student(s). If a parent/ guardian believes it is safer for the child to be in school – we want to provide that opportunity for their child to learn and be in a safe and secure environment. If a parent/guardian believes it is best for their child to stay home – we believe the family should be able to make that decision. Remaining “open” offers those two options.
6. Can ISD 728 do two-hour late starts?
Yes. ISD 728 can absolutely do two-hour late starts, but typically does not for various reasons. For example, in most cases, circumstances have not changed significantly within that two hour time period (i.e. 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.). We often hear from law enforcement and county transportation systems that roads will not be more cleared, temperatures won’t be significantly different etc...
More importantly however, late starts do not work well in large systems with multi-tier transportation systems. It is nearly impossible for large school districts to do that well.
There are just too many children going to too many different places, across too large of an area, etc. That is the reason districts like ours, Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo etc., either close or stay open in most circumstances. Smaller districts often use late starts as they are not transporting as many kids, do not have as many sites, have significantly less miles to cover, etc. They often have less services too, which means their roads may not be cleared as quickly as some of the larger, more suburban areas.
