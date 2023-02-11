Interim president made permanent at Hennepin Technical College

Joy Bodin

The former interim president of North Hennepin Community College, Joy Bodin, was named the permanent president by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees on Jan. 25.

Since June 2022, Bodin had served in the interim role for the school, which has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie.

