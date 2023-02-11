Interim president made permanent at Hennepin Technical College

The former interim president of North Hennepin Community College, Joy Bodin, was named the permanent president by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees on Jan. 25.
Since June 2022, Bodin had served in the interim role for the school, which has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie.
“As interim president, Joy has earned the trust of internal and external stakeholders,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “She has been very effective in engaging stakeholders around a forward-looking strategic vision, as well as positioning the college to serve the students in the most effective manner. This is Joy’s second stint at Hennepin Technical College and her leadership skills, expertise, and experience are well aligned to the needs of the college.”
Former president Merrill Irving Jr. was accused of workplace harassment and resigned his post in February of 2022.
Bodin served as director of marketing and admissions, dean of industry, interim dean of students and academic dean at Hennepin Tech between 1992 and 2017. She served as vice president of academic and student affairs at Central Lakes College, which has campuses in Brainerd and Staples, from 2017 to 2022.
Bodin has a master’s degree from Capella University.
