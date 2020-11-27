Leaders from Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners kicked off the 25th annual Sleep Out effort Nov. 12 in a virtual format.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plymouth-based nonprofit forewent a community gathering and instead produced a video meant to encourage people to safely sleep out (or in) to raise funds and awareness toward helping prevent homelessness in the community.
The campaign from Interfaith Outreach aims to raise $2.6 million by the end of the year. Since the Sleep Out began, the nonprofit has collected more than $32 million and has provided help to thousands of families in the nonprofit’s service area of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
The 2020 Sleep Out virtual kickoff video featured an interview with Bob Fisher, the Wayzata shoe repairman who unknowingly launched the community campaign in 1996 after deciding to collect donations to sleep in a tent on cold winter nights to provide Thanksgiving meals for struggling families. In two weeks, Fisher had raised around $7,000.
When Fisher brought the money to Interfaith Outreach, he had a conversation with the nonprofit’s founder, LaDonna Hoy, who thanked him for his work while putting the effort into a new perspective.
“She very lovingly looked me in the eye and said, ‘This is a great idea what you’re doing and what you have done this year, but what good would a hot holiday meal do for a family of four that’s living in their car?’” Fisher said in the video. “I just about fell off my chair. ... It was just so totally overwhelming and unbelievable that in our area we could have a family of four living in their car.”
Throughout the years, the Sleep Out funds have supported the organization’s work to help families address their immediate needs and provide follow-up support through case managers, food shelf access, employment services, housing and transportation. Through emergency housing assistance, the Sleep Out has prevented homelessness more than 34,000 times.
“The community we build together is always going to be more for the sharing of our gifts or less for the withholding of them,” Hoy said. “We knew that from the beginning, but we never imagined how it would play out in such a beautiful way.”
Also featured in the video was Melissa Swoverland, who came to Interfaith Outreach for help in 2013 during a time when she and her daughter had been crashing on friends’ couches after unexpectedly being put in a situation where they did not have a home.
“Interfaith truly heavily contributed to changing my circumstances. ... They were able to get me in a good spot mentally because I felt the warmth of their support and of a community within minutes of having a conversation with one of their client coordinators,” Swoverland said. “It was a very temporary need in our life, but it was a very powerful need.”
To view the Sleep Out kickoff video, visit sleepout.iocp.org/kickoff.
The Sleep Out will include the “25 Nights of Stories” project. The 25 stories are being shared daily on the Interfaith Outreach Facebook page (facebook.com/interfaithoutreachcp) through Dec. 6.
Sleep Out supporters can also donate online at iocp.org/sleepout or mail checks payable to Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Road 101 N., Plymouth, MN 55447-2708.
To learn more and to download a Sleep Out toolkit with videos, discussion questions and additional resources, visit iocp.org/mysleepout.
