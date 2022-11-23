Interfaith Outreach’s Sleep Out returns for 27th year
Buy Now

(SUN Photo by JASON JENKINS)

A yard sign in Wayzata encourages residents to support Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ 2022 Sleep Out campaign.

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners has launched its latest campaign to help prevent homelessness for local individuals and families.

For decades, the Plymouth-based human service nonprofit organization has raised awareness and funds for homelessness prevention during the annual Sleep Out effort. This year’s campaign will run Nov. 14 through Dec. 11.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments