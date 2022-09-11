Carol Wexler, a longtime volunteer for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, holds up donated school supply kits that were dropped off Aug. 10 in Plymouth for the nonprofit organization’s annual back-to-school program.
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners recently wrapped up its annual back-to-school program. The donation drive is meant to help ensure that local students are equipped with school supplies to support their learning. For more information about the effort, visit iocp.org/backtoschool.
A program from Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is helping families who are on a tight budget prepare for the start of a new school year.
“It’s definitely a challenging time of year,” said Ashley Wyatt, community engagement coordinator for the Plymouth-based nonprofit organization. “We find that, on average, back-to-school supplies for one student cost about $50, which is huge and prices have just been increasing this year.”
Each summer, Interfaith Outreach collects supplies for its back-to-school program. This year, instead of donating individual items, community members asked to assemble kits for specific grades so that no supplies went to waste. After assembling a kit at a cost of around $50 each, donors dropped the school items off at Interfaith Outreach between Aug. 1-12.
“We expect that we will probably help provide supplies for over 750 students this year. ... Our absolutely amazing community stepped up,” Wyatt said.
The community support, in addition to partnerships with local businesses and corporations, has helped the nonprofit streamline the back-to-school program while ensuring that local K-12 students receive everything they need before returning to school next month.
The back-to-school drive is a program of the Great Expectations Initiative, a collaborative response to educational inequities. Anchored by Interfaith Outreach and the Orono and Wayzata School Districts, the goal of Great Expectations is to ensure that every child in the community has access to educational opportunities.
In addition to the back-to-school program, Wyatt said upcoming opportunities for giving include Interfaith Outreach’s holiday gift program.
“It’s is another great example of a way that we’re able to support families and individuals in the community during a particularly stressful financial time,” Wyatt said, adding that the organization’s birthday shelf program which helps provide gifts to children on their birthday.
The community engagement coordinator also noted that donations of food have been particularly important in recent months as inflation has continued to impact many aspects of daily life.
“Inflation has been and will continue to be a big issue that a lot of people in our community are feeling, particularly the high inflation that we’re seeing on food,” Wyatt said. “The food shelf has really becomes an incredibly necessary and important support in our community.”
