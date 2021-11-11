Instructors keep fitness site in Maple Grove

Jazzercise, a full-body fitness program, is back in Maple Grove. Co-owners Missy Kloster and Ned Marburger have just remodeled and reopened a site in the city.
Since 1989, Jazzercise has been part of the Maple Grove community. There have been several different locations and different owners during this time. Kloster and Marburger found out the previous owner was closing the Maple Grove location in April. They reopened in May, but immediately began remodeling. The remodel was completed in September.
Marburger was first introduced to Jazzercise by his sister 40 years ago. He has been an instructor for the past 25 years.
Kloster first became a customer 16 years ago, and has been an instructor for the past 12 years.
It was because of their work with the previous owner that Kloster and Marburger were able to step in and keep Jazzercise in the city. “As instructors for the previous owner, we found out in April that she would not be renewing her lease and closing her business,” they said. “We love the community that is Jazzercise.”
Having taught for years in Maple Grove and the surrounding communities of Brooklyn Park and St. Michael, they both said they have a deep connection with many of their customers.
“Not only do we want to serve them, but we also know that a large part of the NW Twin Cities metro is unaware that Jazzercise is an option, how we’ve continued to change, and how our program has evolved to become one of the leaders in the fitness industry,” Marburger said. “It feels like an underserved market and we’re so excited to be here.”
It took some time for Kloster and Marburger to open the new Maple Grove site.
“We put a lot of blood, sweat and yes, a few tears into this project,” Kloster said. “But it also takes courage and hustle. From communicating to previous customers, negotiating lease arrangements, working with Jazzercise Incorporated as this is a franchise, consulting with engineers and construction crews over the remodel, sourcing materials during a worldwide pandemic, while simultaneously teaching classes outside and online while construction was in full swing was a lot to juggle.”
They attribute much of their success to their 14 associate instructors. Kloster and Marburger said these instructors teach “amazing and inspired classes and many of them put in countless additional hours, to strategize, ideate, communicate, and often do physical and manual labor to bring this business and our vision for this space to life.”
There also has been some time spent on rebuilding the customer base and focusing on online and social media components for the new owners.
The Maple Grove location offers 22 classes a week. These classes are a mix of strength, HIIT, DanceMixx, Strike, and lo formats. The classes also incorporate weights, bands, kickboxing, Pilates and core work. About 75% of the classes are available both in-person and live-streaming, with the remaining being live-stream only through a private network.
What can a person expect at their first class? According to Kloster and Marburger, friendly and encouraging instructors and customers.
“We do like to tell newer customers to keep coming for a couple of weeks,” they said. “As you get acclimated with the moves and workout, you’ll find yourself pushing your body but because you’re having so much fun, it might not feel like it. Wear comfortable and loose clothing or your favorite workout gear. Bring a towel and/or a mat if you have one, but not needed as we have mats and equipment available.”
The newly remodeled location is located at 10192 Lancaster Lane.
To learn more about Maple Grove Jazzercise, send an email to Jazzercise.maplegrove@gmail.com. People can also check out the Facebook page, Jazzercise Maple Grove Fitness Center; the Instagram page, JazzerciseMapleGrove; and the national website, jazzercise.com/location/jazzercise-maple-grove-fitness-center
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.