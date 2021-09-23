With school starting again, more home-school parents are looking for creative ways to educate their kids. After eight years of teaching the homeschool fitness class, FIT4LifeKids, Ashley Darkenwald owner of inFIT, a fitness gym in Albertville, can make a fun way for kids from ages four to 14 to get fit and learn about nutrition.
InFIT has been in the Albertville community for over 13 years. Darkenwald didn’t start the home-school program until she had decided to home school her kids almost 10 years ago. Then a year later, she started the fitness program at her gym.
“When I started homeschooling nine years ago there just wasn’t a whole lot of options in the area for kids to do a really holistic fitness and wellness program,” Darkenwald said. “Rather than continuing searching and since we have this amazing facility, we [decided we would] incorporate that into our fitness program. It was born out of necessity and need.”
The program started with eight students in its first year. In 2020, the program grew to 60 kids throughout the year. The classes are separated into two age groups. Ages 4 to 8 are taught by director Shannon Immer, who has been with inFIT since 2008, and ages 9 to 14 are taught by Darkenwald. Those who are older than 14 years old are welcome to join adult classes, but there has been some talk of maybe starting a high school health class in the future, since after nine years many of the past students are aging out.
InFIT teaches homeschoolers every Tuesday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. or from 2 to 3 p.m. The program is broken up into three 10 week sessions and one six-week session. They used to have year-long programs but due to COVID-19, they found that the shorter programs allowed for more scheduling options.
“I like the structure,” Darkenwald said about the four-session structure. “It gives parents more flexibility.”
With the pandemic, 2020 had the highest registration the program had seen and the trend has carried over into 2021 fall sessions.
“I think it’s because so many parents opted to home-school so we just saw a huge increase who enrolled not just in our home-school program, but in our youth fitness programs in general,” she said. “Parents were just looking for something to enrich their own homeschooling with or their distance learning with so our youth programming last year was double.”
The curriculum was created by Immer and Darkenwald to allow for both physical fitness and nutrition to be included.
“We try to think what are some of the foundational things of fitness and things that kids will have fun with,” Darkenwald said. “If they aren’t having fun they won’t come back. I want them to learn to love movement. Fitness can be very functional and nontraditional. They can think of things for themselves and think about what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how I can do this on my own.”
In an email interview, Immer touched on some of the things that the younger kids can get out of their session.
“I hope that the kids in our FIT4Life program can learn and experience how fitness can be fun,” Immer said. “With the younger-aged kids, we do a lot of fun games and activities. We play relay races and work through obstacle courses. We also include fun music into our activities and play Freeze Fitness-type games. The kids are also learning about listening, cooperation, teamwork and good sportsmanship.”
Safety, respect and fun are core values in the classes. Darkenwald allows for a creative time where the kids can put their own fun twist on the exercises that she teaches them such as making obstacle courses. She gave an example of the kid’s creativity by demonstrating on the floor of the lobby of the studio a three-legged bear walk one of the kids did in class. Darkenwald wants kids to gain a curiosity and love for fitness and nutrition by learning through the program fun exercises, nutrition lessons such as how to manage healthy bones and teeth and how to work gym equipment for the older kids like weights and spin bikes.
“We really try to teach them why are me doing this,” she said. “I want to train a whole generation that thinks differently and has a want to about being well and healthy rather than a have to. I want them to love feeling good and know that it’s not a chore, it’s a gift.”
The program added approaches to handle stress to the curriculum because of the pandemic, such as breathing techniques and stretches to help kids when they’re anxious. They also do a similar program around the winter holidays and talk about nutrition, cravings and relaxation. The program is about 75% physical education and 25% nutrition learning.
“We want to instill in kids to ask the why questions and have a love and appreciation for the body and to look at a really well-rounded curriculum,” Darkenwald said. “I think that’s what sets our program apart from other programs. In gym, I remember we were told to do sit-ups, we were told to do push-ups, we were told to run, but I never remember being told why does this matters or why is this important. I want kids to think about the why behind it all.”
The 12:45 p.m. time slot for the home-school fitness program is full, but there are still a few spots for both the older and younger kids at the 2 p.m. class time if students wish to join. The next session would start the first week of December. Students can jump in at any time during the year as long as slots are open.
“The home-school program is one of my favorites,” Darkenwald said. “I really have a heart for it. It’s one of my favorite classes that I teach. The kids are so curious and so joyful. They want to be there. And I hope [the program] continues to grow. I think this generation needs a good fitness and wellness curriculum and every child needs someone to be their cheerleader.”
