Ice skating season is upon us

It’s that time of the season to grab the ice skates and go skating. People can head to these rinks in Corcoran, Medina, Albertville, and St. Michael.
St. Michael
The city of St. Michael outdoor ice rinks are located at the lower portion of Recreation Center Park at 3316 Lander Ave. NE. Recreation Center Park has a warming house which is open Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturdays, Sundays, and when there is no school the warming house is open from noon to 9 p.m. If there is no rink attendants available, the warming house will not be open.
The park has one pleasure rink, one full size hockey rink, and a half hockey rink.
Medina
The city of Medina has three ice skating rinks and one warming house.
Hamel Legion Park has an ice rink, a sledding hill, and warming house. The park is located on 3200 Mill Drive.
The Medina Morningside Park has an ice rink and is located at 2522 Bobolink Road. The third ice skating rink is at Walnut Park, which is located at 4653 Walnut Street.
All of the parks are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Albertville
Albertville outdoor rinks are at Albertville Central Park on 5801 Main Ave. NE. The warming house is open Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Saturdays, Sundays, and when there is no school the warming house is open from noon to 9 p.m. If there is no rink attendants available, the warming house will not be open.
Like St. Michael, Albertville also has a pleasure rink, full size hockey rink, and a half hockey rink.
Corcoran
Currently, the Corcoran rinks and warming house are not open yet. Corcoran has three ice rinks.
One for open skating, a smaller hockey rink, and a larger hockey rink. These ice skating rinks are all located at City Park on 20200 County Road 50.
When the ice rinks open for the season, they have the same hours as City Park, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
