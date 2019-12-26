Ice rink opens in Osseo

The crew at Osseo Public Works make some ice for the outdoor rink located by the Osseo Education Center. The rink opened for the season on Dec. 20. (Photo courtesy of the city of Osseo)

It’s time to lace up the skates and head over to the ice rink in Osseo, located at the Osseo Education Center, 324 Sixth Ave. N.E.

The Osseo Public Works crews have been busy making ice. The outdoor rink opened for the season on Dec. 20.

The rink has holiday hours now through Jan. 3. It will be open the following hours pending rink attendant availability:

• Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink will be closed on Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.

Regular rink hours will begin Saturday, Jan. 4. The warming house and rink will be open Monday to Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The rink is open to the public and free of charge to use.

The outdoor rink will be available as long as weather conditions allow. Typically the rink is open until end of February or March.

Learn more at www.discoverosseo.com/rink or by calling 763-425-5741.

