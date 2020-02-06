The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the Cities luncheon Jan.. 28 with a huge crowd at Rockwoods Event Center in Otesgo.
The chamber consists of businesses, local governments, organizations and individuals working together to create economic success and happiness in the participating communities. Chamber of Commerce President Dawn Sperr welcomed the group and spoke about how the cities work together behind the scenes to support the business community. She said the chamber desires “to be more forward thinking, lead by example and promote the members in new and engaging ways.”
She recognized the outgoing members of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and introduced the current Board members Greg Anzelc, Blue 42 Agency; Chad Klien, FedEx Ground; Lisa Albers, Rush Creek Golf Club; Shiela Zachman, Commercial Realty Solutions; Kelly Eull, Henningson and Snoxell; Amy Valek, J&B Group; Nick Shultz, Community Development Bank; Bill Carrington, Voyageur Realty Group; Steve Curtis, Express Professional Employment; Sarah Becker, Clear Simple Business; Adam Gelling, King Solutions; and Dave Hanson, CLAM Corporation. Advisors are Dave Carlson, Tegrete Corporation and Bob Schlichte, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures. She thanked them for their time and expertise.
Anzelc, Chair of the Board of Directors, called on representatives of the local governments to speak about the accomplishments and challenges of their cities.
Corcoran City Administrator Brad Martens spoke of the increase in residential development in his city. He also said that they are building water infrastructure to allow building in the northeast area to take advantage of the new Dayton Parkway interchange with I-94. They are working on a master plan for parks and trails. They will be starting to build their town center south of the City Hall between County Road 116 and Maple Hill Road. Martens said, “It is a unique opportunity where we can build a city almost from scratch and make Corcoran something special.”
He wants businesses looking for places to build to know that land is available and infrastructure is in place and Corcoran is ready for some projects.
Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer reviewed the commercial and industrial projects that were completed in 2019 including the Primrose Preschool on Diamond Lake Road. The Graco Company is more than doubling the size of its World Headquarters facility. A new community building is under construction in Central Park in cooperation with the local Lions Club. Looking ahead, Interstate Trucking will open a facility next to Marine Max. He also said that they are working on two apartment complexes.
Stahmer addressed the city’s role in locating businesses in Rogers. The council establishes zoning districts which reflect the comprehensive plan. Most new businesses come to the city with ideas about the site they would like to have. The city officials will tell them if they are requesting an allowable use and when necessary will recommend another appropriate place for the new business. Rarely is a city able to get a specific business to locate in a specific area.
City staff members are exploring use of social media and are using a Facebook page to get information out quickly. Council members participate in neighborhood online bulletin boards and provide relevant information as necessary and appropriate.
Hanover Mayor Chris Kauffman is concerned about increased traffic crossing the Crow River on County Road 19. Thousands of homes are proposed for the area which will increase the traffic load. He hopes the county planners are thinking ahead to meet the future needs on county roads. He is anticipating the opening of Big Bore Barbecue House. Astro Metal Craft is expanding with the help of the local Economic Development Authority.
Albertville Mayor Jillian Hendrickson said construction on I-94 has begun with widening the bridge over County Road 19. The project to widen I-94 to three lanes each way will be finished in the fall 2021 if all goes on schedule. Hendrickson announced that Albertville will complete its wastewater treatment upgrade next summer “which will be a big change for the city that the residents probably won’t notice.”
She is looking forward to having County Road 19 widened with roundabouts by the fall 2020. Central Park will be improved and have better access and more space for people to listen to the bands on Thursday nights in the summer near the Farmer’s Market.
St. Michael Mayor Kevin Kasel also addressed the I-94 project saying that the interchange improvements will help traffic flow in the theater area and will bring investment in new businesses in that area. He is delighted that the Dairy Queen has been rebuilt and reopened. The city will be developing its Central Park. A master plan community will be built on the west side of St Michael over the next 10 to 15 years with 1,242 living units, parks on Uhl Lake, and a 40-acre recreation area. Some St. Michael residents are concerned about schools getting overcrowded but Kasel said,“You need continued growth to keep your schools healthy.”
Anzelc ended the meeting by thanking the city representatives for their presentations and thanked Dawn Sperr for her leadership of the Chamber. The membership has grown to more than 500 members. She has built relationships with the business community, collaborated with the cities and reached out to other community partners.
