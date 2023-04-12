The Wright County deputy reserve program is welcoming new members.
People interested in joining the reserves are invited to an April 20 open house to lean more about the program, says Craig Bad Heart Bull, captain of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy reserve program.
The Reserve unit will be hosting the informational meeting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The meeting will be held in the upstairs Community Room of the Law Enforcement Center, located in Buffalo at 3800 Braddock Ave. NE. There will be a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m.
There will be on-site interviews for anyone who is interested in joining the team.
Also, on June 9 at the Wright County Sheriff’s Open house, the Reserve program will have a table and staff available the event, he said.
The process of joining is simple, he said.
All you need to bring is a passion to support the community and a great attitude. No law enforcement training is required
After receiving an application, eligible candidates are interviewed by sheriff’s office personnel. A background check is also performed, Bad Heart Bull said.
“We provide all the required training and equipment,” he said.
Joining the Reserves is also a great opportunity for people interested in a career in law enforcement. The Reserves can provide early exposure to the career and get to meet many of the officers and deputies in and around Wright County.
“We’d love to have you be part of our team,” Bad Heart Bull said.
