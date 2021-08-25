The cities of Corcoran and Dayton are pondering their responses to lawsuits filed by Housing First Minnesota in Hennepin County Fourth Judicial Court. The lawsuits challenge residential building permit and plan review fees imposed and collected by the two cities.
city councils met in closed session
To discuss the issue, city councils from the two cities met in sessions that were closed because of attorney/client privilege – Corcoran City Council on Aug. 12 and Dayton City Council on Aug. 10. After the Corcoran council emerged from the closed session, Mayor Tom McKee said the council had given staff direction.
After the Dayton closed session, the city council simply adjourned its regular meeting.
Dayton City Administrator Tina Goodroad and Corcoran City Administrator Brad Martens were contacted after their respective city council meetings. Both Goodroad and Martens declined to comment on pending litigation.
Based in Roseville, Housing First is a non-profit trade association representing Minnesota businesses engaged in the development, construction and remodeling of homes and also businesses that supply materials and services to the housing industry.
COMPLAINTS FILED IN COURT
Attorneys Rob A. Stefonowicz and Bryan J, Huntington, of Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren filed the lawsuits on behalf of Housing First.
Minnesota state statutes authorize municipalities to charge and collect building permit and plan review fees commensurate with the actual cost of services rendered. The statute says that building permit fees may not be used as a tool to raise additional monies for the municipalities’ general fund.
In similar complaints filed in Hennepin County Court, Stefonowicz and Huntington allege that the two cities charge building permit fees that “are not commensurate with the actual cost of the services provided but rather generate enormous revenue surplus in the millions of dollars.”
The two attorneys are asking the court for “declaratory and injunctive relief.” The complaints say that Housing First is “entitled” to temporary and permanent injunctions “enjoining” the cities from enforcement of their building permit fee schedules.
Also, Housing First requests permanent injunctions requiring Dayton and Corcoran “to disgorge all building permit fees in violation of state and federal law.” Disgorgement, in the legal sense, is “a remedy requiring a party who profits from illegal or wrongful acts to give up any profits he or she made as a result of his or her illegal or wrongful conduct,” according to the Cornell Law School website.
housing firsT’S allegations
Katie Elfstrom, spokesperson for Housing First, announced the two lawsuits in a July 26 news release. She alleged, “The two cities have self-reported a combined $5.5 million surplus in collected permit fees in recent years. Today’s lawsuits come after an administrative panel with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry declined to hear the matter, stating that it did not have oversight over this challenge.
“In its past correspondence to these cities, Housing First Minnesota detailed how the cities were overcharging for building permits, asked that building permit fees be brought in line with state law, and demanded that surpluses be refunded to homebuyers.”
Housing First Minnesota’s executive director, David Siegel said, “There is no dispute regarding the need for inspections to ensure safety and durability in homes. However, that process cannot become a profit center for local governments. We must remember that any city engaging in this practice of gouging new residents through building permits, is adding to the state’s housing problems. At a time when Minnesota is facing a crisis in housing inventory and affordability, illegal housing costs must be addressed.”
Elfstrom said Housing First Minnesota reviewed public data and concluded that many metro cities overcharge for new building permits. “While Corcoran and Dayton are the only cities named in the current lawsuits, they are not the only Minnesota municipalities currently overcharging for building permit surpluses,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.