Mary Ellen Nelson has just reunited with her best friend, Olly, a 30-year-old horse boarding at the Green Creek Stables in Loretto. Due to medical issues and long distance, Mary Ellen had not seen her beloved horse for 2.5 years.
Lynda Spencer and her husband David purchased land in Loretto in 1997 and over the years created what would become Green Creek Stables. They realized it was their dream to own their own horse farm. Brick-by-brick they made this dream come true as they made additions to the farm and welcomed more horses.
Realizing the importance of reuniting Olly and his owner, the Spencer’s made it their mission to make this reunion happen.
Lynda Spencer met Nelson and Nancy Fiske, a mutual friend, at their city of Minneapolis jobs in 1996. Over the years that friendship budded and led to a trusting relationship in which Nelson felt comfortable enough to board Olly at the Spencer’s horse farm.
Tammie Webb, the Spencer’s daughter, also helped train and take care of Olly over the years. Webb started riding at the age of 11 and graduated form the Equine Management Program in 1997 at Ellsworth Community College.
Over the past two years Nelson’s health has declined and she became wheelchair bound, preventing her from seeing Olly. Realizing how much the two needed to be reunited, Lynda Spencer searched for a way to make this happen.
The Spencer’s initial effort to pick up Nelson failed once they realized that for safety reasons their car was too low for Nelson. Lynda Spencer then sought a transportation company that could bring Nelson from her respite care in Golden Valley out to the horse farm in Loretto. Her efforts were in vain until she stumbled across Wiggle Your Toes.
Wiggle Your Toes is an organization that is dedicated to using its resources and energy to help amputees live a normal life again. Aaron Holm, the founder of Wiggle Your Toes, started the organization from his hospital bed with only a cellphone and laptop after losing his legs in a tragic accident in 2007.
Nelson has a lot of medical complications with her legs. One of her legs was amputated and needs a prosthetic leg. She is currently wheelchair bound.
At Spencer’s request, Holms was able to find a transportation company to transport Nelson out to Green Creek Stables on July 29 for a special lunch reunion. “This reunion would not have been possible had it not been for him,” mentioned Nelson.
“I can’t express how grateful I am for Lynda, Nancy and Tammy and all the work they did to make this happen,” said Nelson in a grateful voice.
When Nelson first met Olly, he was only a 6 day old colt. “My sister Karen and I sometimes did things on a whim. We met Olly when he was a few days old and took possession of him at six months.”
Nelson’s sister, Karen, continues to see Olly at least once a month, but even that is difficult since she has many other responsibilities, including helping to take care of Mary Ellen.
“The drive out the countryside was delightful,” said Nelson. “When we got to the farm, I was wheeled out to Olly and the minute I called his name he ran to me.”
The reunion involved a delicious lunch and catching up with longtime friends, feeding and spending time with Olly, and taking pictures of the reunited pair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.