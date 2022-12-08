This year marks the return of a dazzling holiday tradition. Back from its pandemic hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on a 168-stop, international tour through the U.S. and Canada, with local stops in Loretto, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The holiday train is a free, family-friendly event organized by Canadian Pacific Railways since 1999. Each stop begins with the arrival of the train, decorated in hundreds of thousands of LED lights, followed by a boxcar concert of singalong holiday music.

