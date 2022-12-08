Scenes from the 2019 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. The holiday train tours are restarting in the U.S. and Canada this year after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The train returns to Loretto Dec. 14.
This year marks the return of a dazzling holiday tradition. Back from its pandemic hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on a 168-stop, international tour through the U.S. and Canada, with local stops in Loretto, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Minneapolis.
The holiday train is a free, family-friendly event organized by Canadian Pacific Railways since 1999. Each stop begins with the arrival of the train, decorated in hundreds of thousands of LED lights, followed by a boxcar concert of singalong holiday music.
Each stop includes an opportunity to raise money for local food shelves. Organizers ask that all attendees bring a cash or non-perishable food donation, if they are able.
The train is scheduled to stop in Loretto at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 14 at the railroad crossing at County Road 19 (200 Railway Street W.). Parking is available at the Loretto Ball Fields and Sts. Peter and Paul Church. There will be a shuttle service offered, along with officers guiding guests to finding parking. Visit ci.loretto.mn.us for more information.
The program is expected to take place 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Visitors are highly encouraged to bundle up for the weather and arrive early to watch the train enter the crossing.
For those that can’t catch the train Dec. 14, additional Minnesota stops are scheduled Dec. 11, 12 and 13. Stops include the cities of Cottage Grove, St. Paul, and Buffalo.
Come early, starting at 3 p.m. for kiddie train rides and Santa’s mailbox. There will be free hot chocolate and cider, along with cookies.
There will be photo opts with holiday characters, music and a bonfire.
Bring a non-perishable food or money donation. One-hundred percent of the cash and food donations go directly to the local food shelves. 21st Century Bank will match up to $1,500 and Eagle Mouldings will match up to an additional $2,500 in donations.
To date, Canadian Pacific reports that the event has provided $21 million in relief and 5 million pounds of food.
In a press release, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific recommended monetary donations at the event to “further” the impact to those in need.
“Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need,” the release read.
Performing at the Minnesota stops for the train’s 24th year will be Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
Doyle is a Canadian singer, songwriter and actor. He was the frontman of the now-disbanded band Great Big Sea. He launched his solo music career in 2012.
Prescott is a Canadian singer-songwriter. She has toured extensively alongside acts like Terri Clark, Matchbox 20 guitarist Kyle Cook and Dallas Smith.
The holiday train is, in reality, two trains. Beginning Nov. 22, the trains depart from Montreal to make their festive journeys.
Since 2020, the trains have remained in a depot for the winter season to limit would-be event attendees from contracting COVID-19. Instead of an in-person event, Canadian Pacific hosted a virtual concert and made donations to food shelves that typically benefited from the Holiday Train stops.
New this year is the CP Holiday Train Tracker, an interactive map that tracks the trains east to west movements across America in real time.
