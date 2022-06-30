Talk to Tina Kampa about hockey and you will hear a burning love and passion for the sport in her voice. Growing up in Maple Grove, Kampa was essentially born to love hockey.
When she was a baby, Kampa was adopted from Columbia, not knowing her future would be heavily involved with skating on ice. Now, one year removed from graduating from college, Kampa has created a group to get young girls of color like herself involved in hockey.
Kampa’s dad grew up playing the sport, but her older sister didn’t. “So when they knew they were going to adopt me and there was going to be another chance to have a hockey player in the family…I always tell my dad that is the best decision he’s ever made,” Kampa joked. “I guess after getting me.”
Kampa began trying figure skating lessons but spent most of the time crying and holding her mom’s leg. Her parents then decided to put hockey skates on her feet and it turned out to be the magic touch.
“My dad would take me to outdoor rinks and I wouldn’t want to leave the ice. The lights would turn off, but I wanted to stay,” Kampa said.
One day, Kampa’s dad was driving toward their home by Weaver Lake Road when he stopped. At an intersection, he had a choice of going left back home, or turning right and signing Tina up for hockey.
“He said, ‘why not, I’ve got nothing to lose. If she hates it, she hates it but at least we tried.’ And the rest was history,” she said.
Kampa played on countless youth teams both in and outside of the Osseo-Maple Grove Hockey Association (OMGHA) league. When she was in high school, Kampa was a part of the first girls’ varsity team to make it to the state tournament, losing in overtime to Eden Prairie in the state championship. “I’m still pissed about that,” Kampa said.
From Maple Grove, Kampa went on to play college hockey at Bemidji State University. When she graduated in 2021, Kampa was debating whether to take a break from playing or use her extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic and go back to Bemidji or elsewhere and play.
Simultaneously, Kampa was distressed by the events surrounding racial injustice happening not just around the country, but in her home state. As a woman of color herself, Kampa wanted to help foster a welcoming environment for other girls and women of color who love the sport of hockey.
In the spring of 2021, along with a handful of friends who played high-level college and professional hockey, Kampa officially began a hockey group of young girls of color called Minnesota Unbounded. The goal was to create a space where those young girls could be authentically themselves.
“I knew young girls of color have never really had just as many role models and I wanted to create a safe environment where they could be exactly who they want to be and not have to conform or be somebody else,” she said.
At first, the group had 31 girls making up two teams, a U10 and U12 squad. They practiced on Wednesdays, with a few dry lane sessions, and played primarily in weekend tournaments. Soon, word spread, and more and more girls got involved.
“It has become a lot bigger than we anticipated,” Kampa said. As Unbounded is now celebrating its one-year anniversary of inception, they have nearly doubled the number of girls at their founding, and even had to add a third team, U14.
But bigger than the games played is the opportunity to be together as one group, growing and maturing in the game. “At the end of the day, it is bigger than a tournament team or us becoming better hockey players,” she said. “It is most importantly about forming a community where everybody has someone to turn to. I want to keep giving back to the game and young girls.”
Over the past year, the group has had cool opportunities to be a part of the State of Hockey. From being invited to the Winter Classic at Target Field, to going to Wild and Whitecaps hockey games, the girls have gotten a chance to see the game’s best players up close and personal.
Kampa, who coached at Hamline University last year, and four others coaches also teamed up with 11 high school mentors to help lead the girls.
“It’s taken a whole village. We’ve had a lot of successful hockey players play at high levels, so we know what it takes to get to those levels,” Kampa said. “It’s been one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of.”
Seeing the game in its entirety is something Kampa has developed through her time on the ice, which helps her skills as a coach.
“I’ve gained so much knowledge from the college level,” she said. “I’m a student of the game. I love watching hockey. With my ability to see the ice when I was playing and now as a coach, you learn so much and gain so much knowledge and appreciation for individual skills and the game as a whole.”
In the past 12 months, what Kampa remembers even more than the success on the ice is the joy and happiness that comes in the friendships off the ice. “You can sense the joy and appreciation for what is happening in front of us,” Kampa said. Ultimately, this group wants its identity to be more than just a hockey group. It is a place that embraces what it believes: hockey is for everyone.
“Anybody in hockey knows how great it is. It is an amazing sport. You learn so much from it. You’re going to be a better person because of it. You’re probably going to have your best friends and memories because of it,” she said. “Hockey should be for everybody. But I think right now it’s not and that is just something that we have to acknowledge and try to find different ways to help fix that.”
“In general, everybody always wants to feel like they belong, fit in, and be loved. That is always the foundation,” she said. “Having somebody that looks like you is so important. I would love hockey to be everywhere.”
After one year, Minnesota Unbounded has flourished more than Kampa or anyone else thought it would. That makes the possibility of future years even more exciting.
“The sky’s only the limit for us,” she said. “We hope to showcase what we’ve done here and motivate other people around the country and world to continue to create something like this…It is exciting to see what we’ve done for one year. I can’t imagine what year five would look like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.