Mary Coons and her husband moved from Plymouth to Hanover in 2002.
“Our six kids were grown and out of the house, and we wanted to downsize,” she said. “We were looking for a smaller community, a rural setting. We were happy to find a house for sale in Hanover. We’d never heard of Hanover, but we absolutely loved the house.”
They soon discovered that one of the sons of the town’s founder had built their house. Their home, built in 1886, was the second-oldest home in Hanover. The first permanent house in Hanover has been razed, making their home now the oldest.
“It’s a nice little Victorian house, built one year after the pedestrian bridge,” Coons said. “Herman Vollbrecht, who owned part of the flour mill, had it built as a guest house for flour barons and sawmill/lumbermen from Minneapolis (then St. Anthony Falls). They would take the train to Albertville, and then be picked up in a horse and buggy and brought to Hanover.”
The house, for which the builder “spared no expense,” Coons said, still has original floors, leaded glass, built-ins, and transoms above the doors. The basement’s 12-inch thick foundation is river rock.
“We were really fortunate,” she said. “It’s pretty special.”
Book of history
Given that background and her interest in history, it’s not surprising that Coons would be the author of a newly-published book titled “Safe from The Outside World – a Newly Expanded and Revised Social History of Hanover, Minnesota.”
“The book talks about the country school and what that was like, first-person accounts of growing up in Hanover spanning decades, early settler genealogy, particularly those who signed the town incorporation papers, early businesses and up to the present time, Prohibition and its effect on the predominantly German population, Catholics refusing to do business with Lutherans and vice versa, the 1965 flood and bridge collapse, small town life and entertainment, and transitions from farmlands to housing developments,” Coons said. “Bottom line: it’s about ordinary Germans living everyday lives in a small rural community that seemed sheltered for the most part from the rest of the world.”
To begin her research, Coons began going through microfiche at the Wright County Historical Society. “I talked to people who grew up in Hanover, and relatives who grew up in Hanover or still live here,” Coons said.
She continued, “Fortunately, I had quite a few photos, and that helped. The new book is 325 pages and has more than 200 photos. The first book had 175 pages. The new book includes 90% of what was in the first book, plus I fleshed it out and added a lot of information.”
A professional writer with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, Coons was living in Milwaukee when she began freelance writing for a magazine. She worked in the corporate and public relations areas for quite a while before starting her own company, Pen & Ink Communications, in 1994.
“I moved into doing family histories; I did a lot of traveling and have written a lot of blogs and travel articles about the cities I’ve visited,” Coons said. “I’ve written 14 or 15 books with family story clients, and a lot of Shutterfly books. It’s fun; I enjoy it.”
While she and her husband, Bob, a mechanical engineer doing consulting work, lived in the Middle East for 10 years, she wrote her second non-fiction book in 2008 called “Culturally Speaking: – Promoting Cross-Cultural Awareness in a Post-9/11 World.” The book was named a finalist in the culture genre in 2008 at the Midwest Book Awards.
“I got to know a lot of Arabs,” Coons said. “My husband’s company had a huge project in Bahrain, a very small island off the coast of Saudi-Arabia. They have a huge naval base there, the Fifth Fleet. I talked to people here and discovered a lot of misconceptions people here had and the Arabs had about America.”
She continued, “I felt there was a need to dispel false generalizations on both sides, admit our ignorance about Arab Muslims, and try to listen and understand one another’s perspective. It doesn’t mean we need to agree with these perspectives, but I believe we do have a responsibility to respect one another’s opinions as part of healthy, intellectual discussion.”
A native of Redwood Falls, Coons said her mother, Gloria Budik, was a writer, too, who at one time wrote a daily column for the St. Cloud Sentinel newspaper. “During World War II, she worked for UPI, which became AP,” Coons said. “She won a lot of newspaper awards.”
Her mother died earlier this year, at the age of 99, Coons said. “The writing is in my genes,” she said. “I always knew I wanted to be a writer.”
After moving to Hanover, Coons became one of the founding members of the city’s historical society in 2002 and has been the organization’s secretary ever since.
Coons’ new book about Hanover can be ordered online (Hanoverhistoricalsociety.org), and also is available at the River Inn, Hanover branch of Bank West, and an antique shop in Rogers.
“People can order the books through me as well,” Coons said. “I’ll be selling them at local events through January. I’m hoping the city hall will sell some, too.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.