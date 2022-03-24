Highway 10 construction starts March 28

Traffic on Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction this the spring, summer and fall, as a two-year, $85 million reconstruction project gets underway in Anoka.
Travel along the 2.5-mile stretch of highway will be impacted by delays during construction, which is slated to begin this spring. Major traffic issues are meant to be resolved by late 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
On March 9, MnDOT hosted an open house at Green Haven Golf Course for the public to learn more about the project and its impacts. It also posted a presentation online at tinyurl.com/y27x6sxm.
The project will eliminate stoplights on this section of highway; improve bridges, frontage roads and access lanes; and add walkways and trails to the area.
MnDOT will remove the traffic signals at Thurston and Fairoak avenues, and the final product will provide on and off access to Highway 10 from Thurston Avenue, Main Street, Greenhaven Road and Ferry Street. Fairoak Avenue will no longer have access to the highway.
Crews will construct roundabouts north and south of Highway 10 at Main Street and one at the intersection of Greenhaven Parkway and Thurston Avenue. A roundabout will also be constructed under Highway 10 as part of the new interchange at Thurston.
The overpass at Fourth Avenue will be replaced.
Seventh Avenue requires some minor bridge repairs, and traffic will have on and off access via a temporary ramp during construction.
Ferry Street’s diamond interchange will be converted to a single-point urban interchange, with the goal of reducing traffic congestion. Similar interchanges are located throughout the Twin Cities, including one at Highway 10 and Hanson Boulevard in Coon Rapids.
MnDOT is replacing the existing Highway 10 Rum River bridge as part of this project.
The state is creating numerous sidewalks and trails in the area to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
There will also be new lanes to enter and exit Highway 10 between Seventh Avenue and Ferry Street, and noise walls will be added throughout the city.
In MnDOT’s online video presentation, Anoka Mayor Phil Rice said Highway 10 has been studied plenty of times since the ‘90s but that nothing has been done about the problems because of costs and other issues. MnDOT studied the corridor in 2013.
“After the study was completed, the city of Anoka realized we need to lead the project,” Rice said. “Our goal was to create a singular vision all parties could support, as well as develop a funding plan to realize these improvements.”
The lengthy project will ultimately make travel on Highway 10 in Anoka easier, Rice said.
“These investments will reduce traffic crashes, improve local circulation and connectivity, provide pedestrian accommodations and allow Highway 10 to operate safety and efficiently,” Rice said.
Anoka County and MnDOT reconstructed the intersection of Highway 47 and Bunker Lake Boulevard to enhance capacity. That project was completed before the Highway 10 project began, because that intersection will be a major part of detours during construction, Jennifer Wiltgen, MnDOT Metro North Area Coordinator, said.
Additionally, Highway 47 underwent mill and overlay to ensure it will be in good condition during construction, Wiltgen said.
Construction is expected to end in spring of 2024.
For up-to-date traffic impacts and restrictions during construction, visit the MnDOT website at tinyurl.com/3s3rr7hb.
What to expect this spring
Starting March 28 through May, there are two expected weekend closures of Highway 10 for utility and bridge work, Joe Krueger, a MnDOT project supervisor, said. Those will last from 10 p.m. Friday evening to 5 a.m. Monday morning on dates to be announced.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
The Seventh Avenue ramp to westbound Highway 10 will be closed in April and May, Krueger said. The other Seventh Avenue ramps will remain open.
Additionally, Fourth Avenue will be closed between Pleasant Street and Taylor Street. The bridge over Highway 10 is being removed.
The pedestrian bridge on Fourth Avenue will be closed.
The Main Street interchange will be closed, including all ramps to and from Highway 10 and Main Street underneath Highway 10, from April to July, Brian Porter, a MnDOT project engineer, said.
“There will be no access to or from Main Street and Greenhaven Road at Highway 10,” Porter said.
Cutters Lane to and from eastbound Highway 10 will be closed through November. The service road between Greenhaven Road and Fairoak Avenue on the north side of Highway 10, and Thurston Avenue between McKinley Street and Vista Way, will be closed through July, Porter said.
What to expect this summer and fall
From May to November, Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
The Ferry Street/Highway 47 ramp to westbound Highway 10 will be closed for 10 days, Krueger said. The westbound Highway 10 ramp to Ferry Street/Highway 47 will be closed through November.
“All other ramps will remain open,” Krueger said.
One weekend closure of Highway 47 between Pleasant Street and Highway 10 is expected, because underground utility work is needed.
In July the Main Street interchange is expected to partially reopen, Porter said. The Main Street to westbound Highway 10 ramp will still be closed.
The service road between Fairoak Avenue and Greenhaven Road will reopen in the summer.
Greenhaven Parkway, between Fairoak Avenue and Greenhaven Road, will close in July for the time being, Porter said.
Cutters Lane to and from Highway 10 will remain closed through November.
Low clearance rules will be in effect at Thurston and Fairoak Avenues, Porter said.
“This means that vehicles over 10 feet in height, including semitrucks, buses, recreational vehicles and standard vehicles with equipment on the roof such as a bike rack, that are over 10 feet in height will not be able to cross Highway 10 at Thurston or Fairoak,” Porter said.
There won’t be any clearances for vehicles traveling through the project on Highway 10, Porter said.
What to expect through the winter
All Highway 10 lanes are expected to open up again in November, Krueger. All ramps on the eastern portion of the project will be open.
“So we’ll be back to all access through the corridor through the winter,” Krueger said.
On the western side, westbound Highway 10 traffic won’t be able to turn or exit at Fairoak Avenue. Eastbound Highway 10 can still turn and exit at Fairoak, Porter said.
The ramp at Main Street to westbound Highway 10 will reopen this winter, as will Cutters Lane from eastbound Highway 10.
Low clearance rules will remain in effect, Porter said.
