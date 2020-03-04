The Brooklyn Park City Council accepted bids for the Highway 169-101st Avenue North interchange at its Feb. 24 meeting.
The $13.1 million bid from New Look Contracting Inc., of Rogers, is significantly lower than the estimated $17.4 million price tag that engineers anticipated earlier in project planning. This was deemed to be the lowest responsible bid and was reviewed by both the city’s consultant SRF Consulting, as well the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Six bids were sent to the city for the project. Bids ranged from $13.1 million to $14.5 million. Bids were between 24.6% and 16.6% lower than the engineer’s estimate.
The night was “a culmination of five years-plus of work––six years of work,” said Jesse Struve, city engineer.
The bid was approved unanimously with Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Mark Mata absent.
Overall project costs – including construction, consulting, right-of-way acquisition and planning, among other costs – were previously expected to be approximately $29 million. With the reduction of construction costs through the bidding process, total costs are now anticipated to be in the $23-24 million range.
While the city currently has secured approximately $24 million in grants and state bonding for the project, the city is still obligated to provide a local match with some of its funding. City costs were previously expected to be in the $5-5.5 million range. They could potentially be reduced to the $1-3 million range, Struve said. The city will attempt to maximize its savings on the project, he said.
“The low bid is substantially lower than the engineer’s estimate, however the low bid, in comparison to the remaining bids or the average of bids, does appear to be in reasonable conformance with the other bids, and does not show obvious imbalances in bids in regard to the average of bids,” wrote Chris Trboyevich, with SRF Consulting. “No irregularities were found in the submittals of the bid packet, and therefore the bid was determined to be responsive. Based on this examination of the apparent low bid, the bid provided by New Look Contracting was found to be responsive and not materially unbalanced. The bidding documents included within New Look Contracting’s bid were reviewed in accordance with the federal online System for Award Management (SAM) list. No contractors included in the bid were found to be listed as debarred contractors on the federal online SAM list.”
