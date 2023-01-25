The Hennepin Technical College campus in Brooklyn Park unveiled an expansion to its dental teaching facilities Jan. 9.

With the completed expansion, the college accepted 20 students off its wait list to join the dental assistant program. The college is also adding new faculty and scholarships for the dental assistant program.

