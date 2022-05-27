- Deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 30 to assist Corcoran Police with a spill at noted intersection. Deputy arrived and observed a 2.5 gallon container of 24D weed killer in the roadway. Deputy moved the empty container out of the roadway and advised Fire to continue routine if they’d like but the weed killer had already dried.
Greenfield
Tuesday, May 17
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Queen Street and Town Hall for a personal injury accident involving a passenger vehicle and a city of Greenfield public works tractor. Passenger vehicle was observed by city of Greenfield public works workers driving erratically, strike a mailbox, swerve around the water tank truck, then strike the tractor’s front-end loader. North Memorial and Fire responded; driver of tractor was not injured. The driver of the sedan had minor injuries but declined further evaluation. Driver was slurring her speech, unsteady on her feet, and a nearly empty 375ml bottle of Smirnoff Vodka was observed in the vehicle. Driver was arrested for DWI, search warrant was drafted and signed for blood/urine, driver refused. Adult female driver was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Report sent to city attorney for possible charging.
Wednesday, May 18
- Deputy responded to an address in the 5200 block of 79th Avenue for an animal complaint. Adult female found stray dog with no collar to identify the owner. Neighbor agreed to care for dog until a shelter was found. Parties given information on where to take the dog.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7400 block of Rebecca Park Trail for an uncontrolled brush pile burn with no one around. Deputy tried contacting homeowner, but no one was home. Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Deputy cleared the scene with no law enforcement action take after the Fire Department advised the scene was now safe.
Rockford
Friday, May 20
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 50 for a property damage accident. Two car accident; no injuries reported. Accident exchange completed. Vehicles driven away.
