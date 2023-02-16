Hennepin County’s Smart911 service could save lives

Hennepin County has implemented a new service called Smart911. Smart911 is a free service that allows residents of Hennepin County to provide helpful information to dispatchers.
According to Director of Emergency Communications at Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Tony Martin, residents can choose what information (if any) they would like to provide to dispatchers. Some of the information they can provide includes medical conditions, medications, allergies, mental health information, and emergency contacts.
“The information that you put in is secure, it’s only available if someone calls 911 from a registered phone on that account,” Martin said. “We cannot look up that information outside of that so it’s only presented to the dispatcher at that time. It’s only good for about an hour and then it’s no longer available to us.”
Dispatchers then can relay information to first responders if it’s relevant to the situation. Some of the most important information you can provide includes basic information such as your name and address.
“When you call 911 about 80% of our calls come from cell phones now. The only information that we typically get on a cell phone is a general location and a phone number. So we don’t know an address, we don’t know a person, or any of that,” Martin said.
Smart911 can be helpful in situations when someone is unable to speak. For example, people who have had a stroke may temporarily lose the ability to speak.
Detective Adam Dupic of Rogers Police Department said, “During emergencies sometimes the stress causes the callers to not be able to say who they are or where they are at. So, if they are signed up with Smart911, that information might already be available to the dispatcher because it’s associated with the phone number they’re calling from.”
The service can also be used in missing persons or missing children cases because you can enter physical description characteristics and a picture of the person. This could be vital in a missing child case, because a photograph and description of the child will be circulated immediately.
Smart911 is a nationwide program. 66 million people use the service. Even people who are not residents of Hennepin County but travel to the area or work there can use Smart911.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office uses Smart911 everywhere in Hennepin County except Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Edina, Eden Prairie, Richfield, and Bloomington. However, Edina and Richfield use Smart911 through their own dispatch services.
The service allows dispatchers to text callers, which can be helpful when someone accidentally calls 911 or hangs up. Often people don’t answer phone calls if they don’t recognize the phone number, so they don’t answer the phone when dispatch calls them back.
Now dispatchers can text people who don’t answer phone calls. Smart911 can also be useful for car theft cases.
“In the instance where somebody stole your car and you don’t know what your license plate is, if you register that information the license will already show up. So we will have a quicker idea of what we are looking for,” Dupic said.
This helps move the investigation along faster in the event of your car being stolen. Residents who use Smart911 will receive a notification every six months to check their profile and make sure all the information they entered is up to date.
To sign up for Smart911, Hennepin County residents can go to smart911.com or download the Smart911 app.
