Hennepin County’s Smart911 service could save lives

(File graphic)

Smart911 is available in 40 states and more than 1,500 municipalities. Hennepin County residents can use this service.

Hennepin County has implemented a new service called Smart911. Smart911 is a free service that allows residents of Hennepin County to provide helpful information to dispatchers.

According to Director of Emergency Communications at Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Tony Martin, residents can choose what information (if any) they would like to provide to dispatchers. Some of the information they can provide includes medical conditions, medications, allergies, mental health information, and emergency contacts.

