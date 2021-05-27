May 31 will mark the day Americans remember and honor those men and women who died while serving our country in the U.S. military.
Memorial Day is a time for families to remember their lost loved ones and veterans who lost their comrades. Currently, there some resources for veterans and family members to deal with loss.
But starting next month, the Magnus Veterans Foundation in Dayton will be providing services to help both veterans and their families.
“Our mission is to heal and honor our veterans and their families through a comprehensive approach to restoring the mind, body, heart, and spirit,” said Shawn Alderman, founder and director of the Magnus Veterans Foundation. “We received a $4 million, 37-acre estate as a donation and we are establishing a one-stop-shop for health and performance. Our Minnesota veterans and their families will be the first in the world to receive this level of care outside of active duty Special Forces.”
Alderman retired from the Army after 31 years of service in 2019. He went to medical school, and then spent the rest of his career providing care for veterans and their families.
The 37-acre estate was donated by his aunt, Suzanne Rawlings. Alderman’s uncle, Vincent Egan, started Sesame Street Live and was also a veteran. He died four years ago.
The foundation is modeled after the Special Operations Command’s Preservation of the Force and Family Initiative. After two decades of war, it was starting to take its toll on our Special Forces Soldiers and their families, according to Alderman. The command implemented the initiative to optimize the health and performance of the Special Forces and their families through a comprehensive care plan addressing physical, spiritual, psychological, and social care needs.
Alderman served as the group surgeon for the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as his final duty position. He said this the group responsible for the Middle East.
“As the group’s head physician, I organized our subject matter experts around the initiative’s pillars of care to include strength coaches, physical therapists, nutritionists, psychologists, social workers, family volunteers, chaplains, other medical providers and nurses,” he said. “We coordinated our efforts to address the whole person, mind, body, heart, and spirit. Our group commander then gave us a large warehouse that we turned into a one-stop-shop for all things health and performance.”
Memorial Day is a reminder to Alderman that he expects to see more requests for services at the foundation in Dayton. “We have a waiting list right now and are taking new members on a first-come basis,” he said. “We are starting operations on June 1, five months ahead of schedule. We will start with 50 patients and scale to 5,000 over the next few years.”
While the foundation does not have anything formally planned for Memorial Day observation, Alderman said it will be around to help veterans and families who have lost loved ones and friends. “This is very different from other organizations who only provide services for the veteran,” Alderman said. “For those of us who have deployed, we know that our family serves just as hard as we do When we enlist, we don’t just enlist ourselves, we enlist our entire family. Gold Star families have given the ultimate to our nation.”
Both Alderman and the foundation’s medical director, Dr. Isaac Engholm, a USAF vet, are family medicine physicians.
“We have organized physical, spiritual, social, and psychological experts to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for our members,” he said. “They get access to our physicians and all of the subject matter experts.”
Primary care and psychological care services will be offered in the Suzanne R. Rawlings Wellness Center (main house), physical services will be provided in the Vincent E. Egan Human Performance Center (large red warehouse). The property includes multiple spiritual and social engagement spaces as well.
This facility will be the first in the world to receive this kind of care.
“Closing the gap that exists between our veteran families and our communities is central to our mission,” he said. “We will leverage the property and host monthly events designed to bring veteran families and communities into the same space. Sharing the veteran’s story so that we may all shoulder their story is the only way to lead to true healing.”
The facility’s first event is a concert on the lawn June 26 with Maiden Dixie, a local country band. Tickets are on sale now with all proceeds going to maintain the property. Next year, Alderman said the foundation will start a Theater on the Lawn series.
“Essentially, a vet will write his or her story and a local theater company will create a play from their story to share it with others in a safe way,” he said.
Services provided at the foundation are free to members. All costs are covered by community donations. People or organizations can donate monthly or yearly and sponsor a veteran or family member.
The facility is also in need of volunteers. Those interested can send an email to nancy.alderman@magnusveteransfoundation.org.
To learn more about the foundation, visit magnusveteransfoundation.org or its Facebook page.
