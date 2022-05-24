With a current shortage across the United States, a Dayton resident is aiding fellow moms across the state in the search for baby formula.
According to a May 12 White House briefing, “On Feb. 17, the largest infant formula manufacturer in the country—Abbott Nutrition—initiated a voluntary recall of several lines of powdered formula. This came after concerns about bacterial contamination at Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility after four infants fell ill and two died.”
Since then, there has been a major decline in the availability for families to purchase formula from stores across the country. “Families across the country remain concerned about the availability of infant formula—especially families that depend on specialty formulas for which the Sturgis facility is a key supplier,” the briefing said.
On May 22, the Department of Defense sourced a second flight to fulfill the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s request for Operation Fly Formula to transport formula from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to the U.S. It will still be some time before this formula reaches store shelves in the Twin Cities area.
Families helping families
Tosha Anderson and her husband Matt, of Dayton, welcomed their son, Finn, in February. He was born five weeks early. The Andersons, like many other families with babies that rely on formula, are feeling the effects of the shortage.
“Due to low milk supply through no fault of my own, our son is primarily on formula despite my best efforts and wishes to breastfeed,” Anderson said. “Prior to May 11, my husband and I had no trouble finding formula. It wasn’t until a friend of mine reached out Wednesday evening asking if we were OK that I looked into it.”
Anderson said her friend mentioned a news story about the shortage and how things were going to get worse. She said she pulled up a store app to search for her son’s formula and found nothing in stock nearby.
“I immediately told my husband to get in the truck and start driving to any store he can think of to get his hands on some because, at this point, we only had enough to last us one week,” she said. “After a few hours of searching, he was able to get his hands on two boxes, which will last us one month.”
When he got home, Anderson told her husband that they were going to start a Facebook group similar to those he followed last summer when he got into collecting Pokemon cards.
“Just like those groups, the sole purpose was to show others where stock was so that families weren’t driving all over wasting precious time away from their babies to find formula,” Anderson said. “For many families, their searches took them to many stores only to come up empty-handed each time which in turn created a sense of fear and helplessness. Parents should never have to question where their child’s next meal will come from so I hopped on Facebook to see if a group existed and after seeing that there were none specific to Minnesota, I started Formula Finder - Minnesota.”
Formula Finder - Minnesota
Anderson started the Facebook group the evening of May 11. By 11:59 p.m., there were 30 members. As of the afternoon of May 23, there were 5,000 members. Anderson and her husband managed to run the group themselves until they tipped over 1,000 members, and they recruited some help.
The group is available to not only parents, but those just wanting to help. Anderson said group members can find an active community ready to help anyone find formula.
“We have members from across the entire state – as far south as Worthington and Austin to as far north as Thief River Falls and Ely,” she said. “In the group, there are three main discussion boards/threads. The main discussion board is used to share photos of what people are seeing on the shelves. The other two threads are designed for people to share what their urgent needs are (“Urgent Needs” thread – these needs are specific to having less than a three-day supply at home) and also to share what they may have at home to sell or donate to those in need (“Extra on Hand” thread).”
Anderson said the group is very active beyond tagging and posting. “Many members are offering to pick up formula when they see it and connect with a family at their convenience since many people work during the time stores restock and by the time they’re able to look for themselves, the shelves are empty again,” she said. “Just yesterday I drove from Dayton to Northfield on the hunt for a specific type of formula and while I didn’t find that, I was able to find formula for eight other families near the Twin Cities, so I brought that back up with me and have been making arrangements to distribute to those who need it.”
The information on the page is updated nearly 24 hours a day. Anderson said things quiet down between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. She is the administrator and founder of the page and she has eight moderators (one is her husband Matt) who keep the focus of the group on the problem at hand and also keep the threads as clean as possible.
Anderson said the response has been phenomenal. “Never in a million years did I think I would live through a pandemic, not to mention through a baby formula shortage as well,” she said. “I have run into a few moms over the past week and a half and all of them have shared nothing but words of gratitude and appreciation for the work we’re doing.”
She also mentioned that some new parents only have the option of using formula. “There are many that are right there with me in being unable to breastfeed, or at least not substantially, but there are also the LGBTQ, foster care, adoption, and single father communities that often solely rely on formula,” she said. “And lastly, there are a portion of women who choose not to breastfeed for whatever reason and that is 100% their choice. People need to stop commenting from the outside and saying that if women would just breastfeed, this wouldn’t be a problem. That isn’t a fair statement to make because it is not a choice for some people. At the end of the day, our babies need to be fed and we should never have to wonder how we will supply the next bottle.”
Anderson’s Formula Finder - Minnesota group is working “together night and day” to figure out a way for the boards and threads to be easier to follow and more accessible.
She also invites anyone having trouble finding formula, to consider joining the group at facebook.com/groups/formulafindermn.
