Heggies Pizza fund raises for Live to Give, CROSS Services

(Photo courtesy of Brandon Nelson)

The Live to Give contestants from the six past seasons.

Live to Give and CROSS Services are partnering with Heggies Pizza for a fund raiser. The money is split 50/50 between Live to Give and CROSS.

People who want to participate in the fund raiser by purchasing a pizza, have until March 2 to order a pizza from payit2.com/p/heggies2. The estimated delivery date for the pizzas is March 21.

