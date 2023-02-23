Heggies Pizza fund raises for Live to Give, CROSS Services

Live to Give and CROSS Services are partnering with Heggies Pizza for a fund raiser. The money is split 50/50 between Live to Give and CROSS.
People who want to participate in the fund raiser by purchasing a pizza, have until March 2 to order a pizza from payit2.com/p/heggies2. The estimated delivery date for the pizzas is March 21.
Those who order a pizza can pickup their pizza for free from one of the three pickup locations or have their pizza(s) delivered directly to their house for an $8 fee.
CROSS Services
CROSS was founded in 1977 and is located in Rogers. They serve around 900 households a month through their food shelf. This includes seven different communities: Rogers, Maple Grove, Osseo, Corcoran, Dayton, Champlin, and the St. Michael-Albertville area.
CROSS divides their services into three categories based on what they address when families come to them. The first category is food insecurity and CROSS addresses this through their Food Market food shelf, senior programs like Meals on Wheels and nutrition assistance programs, and more.
The second is called housing instability.
“Those are funds that we use to help families stay in their homes, pay utility bills, car repairs to help them not only maintain stable housing but also stable employment in many cases,” Director of Marketing and Grants at CROSS Services Rebekah Fergus said.
The last category is children programs and helps families financially by providing things that can be very expensive for their children. This includes school supplies, a birthday and holiday toy shop for gifts, and CROSS-Over Scholarships which pays for children to do activities such as sports, music lessons, and drivers education.
CROSS has many different types of volunteer opportunities. People can volunteer individually or as a group and CROSS also is always in need of donations as well.
To learn how to become involved or donate, you can go to crossservices.org.
“Every time a family walks through our front door for help with whatever it happens to be, they sit down with a family advocate. They may have come to us for food and we may find other things that they need help with. All the funds go into general operating which allows us to meet families exactly where they are and provide them exactly what they need to get through their financial crisis and move towards more stability,” Fergus said.
Live to Give
The money raised from the fund raiser will help Live to Give with their season seven expenses. This is Live to Give’s third year partnering with Heggies Pizza.
Last year, 500 pizzas were sold which resulted in $2,500 raised for Live to Give from the fund raiser. Live to give is an annual charity event that consists of a four day competition every summer based on the TV show Survivor.
The winner of the competition earns the right to donate $5,000 to $6,000 of the funds raised by all contestants to donate to the charity they’re representing.
“It’s pretty much styled just like the show. We have challenges, people vote each other off, the goal is to get to the end and get first place to win the grand price for the charity you picked,” Live to Give Host and Founder Brandon Nelson said.
The money received from the fund raiser will go towards food for the contestants during the competition, challenge supplies, video equipment for filming the event, and more. Some of the challenges are recycled from past seasons while others are completely new.
Live to Give has challenges such as relay races, food eating competitions, balancing challenges, memory challenges, puzzles, and more.
“I was one of the season six cast, which then turned into enjoying Live to Give over the past seasons and watching friends and even celebrities compete. There’s been past Survivor contestants who have played in the Live to Give challenge,” Live to Give Fundraising Coordinator and season six contestant Tyanne Ryan said.
In the past, the competition has been at Sylvan Lake, Elk River, Hanover, and Corcoran. The past couple of years have been in Monticello.
The first year of the fund raiser, Live to Give raised $2,710. This has increased over the years, last year Live to Give raised $40,103.
“In the past six years we’ve raised over $200,000,” Nelson said.
Contestants have chosen charities that are for cancer causes, LGBTQ+ communities, homeless shelters, minority communities, and more. Anyone who wants to become a contestant or volunteer at the Live to Give to help out during season seven can go to livetogivemn.org/volunteer.
