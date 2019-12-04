(Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Maple Grove-Osseo Living magazine out on Nov. 22)
Winter activities are heating up as the weather is cooling down.
And Maple Grove offers plenty of options for play outside or inside to those living in the city or nearby. Find out all about those cold and warm activities below.
MAPLE GROVE LIBRARY
Want to stay warm? Great books and other Hennepin County Library resources, including special programs, will enliven and enrich the holidays, too.
The Maple Grove Library will offer the program Bach to Rock: Rock n Roll Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. For children 9 months to 3 years and their caregivers. Explore music and movement through a variety of activities created to help a child learn and grow. Sing songs, play instruments, and move and groove together. Presented in collaboration with Bach to Rock. Space is limited to register early.
Chess Club Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants can have fun learning the basics of chess, improving game, mastering strategies and meeting other chess fans. Walk-ins welcome. Collaborator: Wayzata High School Chess Club.
Book clubs are meeting at several libraries in December, as well as baby and family storytimes and other programs that will feature read-aloud stories. Kids can also keep up reading and writing skills during winter break by submitting book reviews the library’s KidLinks.
For more information, go online to hclib.org or call the local library.
ICE SKATING LOOP/OUTDOOR RINKS
The Central Park of Maple Grove’s Ice Skating Loop is looking at opening for the season around Thanksgiving, weather permitting. The loop is located in Central Park of Maple Grove at 12000 Central Park Way.
The skating loop is refrigerated and is 20 feet wide and 810 feet long. The loop is designed for leisure skating.
People can skate for free. There are concessions available for purchase. There are also skates, child size 8 to adult size 13, to rent for $6 a pair.
The restroom and lobby at Central Park will be open Monday through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Concessions and skating will be open Monday through Fridays from 4 to 9:30 p.m. All amenities will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The loop will be open, weather permitting, through mid-March.
There are also community and neighborhood rinks will be opening in December. Community rinks, hockey and pleasure rinks, have lights and shelters.
Rinks are located at: Boundary Creek Neighborhood Park (10122 104th Ave.), Cedar Island School Community Playfield (6701 East Fish Lake Road), Donahue North Community Playfield (6632 Annapolis Lane), Elm Creek School Community Playfield (9830 Revere Lane), Gleason Fields Community Playfield (18815 67th Ave.), Kerber Community Playfield (9095 Elm Creek Blvd.), Maple Grove Middle School Community Playfield (7000 Hemlock Lane), and Weaver Lake Community Playfield (8401 Dunkirk Lane).
Hours of operation are typically Monday through Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Double check the pre-recorded weather line at 763-494-5959 or www.maplegrovemn.gov/parks-and-recreation for more detailed information.
These rinks will stay open until they are no longer suitable for skating.
The neighborhood rinks, without lights and shelters, are located at: Thoresen Special Use Park (6359 Eagle Lake Drive), Hidden Meadows Neighborhood Park (9100 Ranier Lane) and South Elm Road Neighborhood Park (17255 66th Place).
MAPLE GROVE COMMUNITY CENTER
Another way to stay warm is at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, where there are plenty of activities for families and kids of all ages.
The Community Center offers all building daily passes, which allow access to the Maple Maze indoor playground, gymnasium, open ice skating, adult open hockey and the Grove Cove Aquatic Center.
The Maple Maze is an indoor playground area for kids 12 years and younger. The area includes a tube slide, a double slide, four climbing levels and a ceiling-high playhouse. There is also a rock climbing wall and moonwalk climb. A special play area is also available for kids 3 years and younger with a small ball pit, toddler slide, activity panels and climbing structure. The Maple Maze opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. All Maze-goers must wear socks.
At the gymnasium, there are drop-in basketball times and open time for kids. There is even pickleball available.
At the open ice skating arena, people can open skating, play adult open hockey or open figure skate. The arena features Olympic-sized sheets of ice. The ice arena is open additional hours during days when there is no school.
The Grove Cove Aquatic Center in the winter is home to a 25-yard indoor lap pool and zero depth leisure pool, a 130-foot waterslide, tot slide, water sprays, rope swing that drops into 12.5 feet of water, aqua climb and volleyball net. There are also float times available on Saturdays and Sundays when the lap pool will have floatation items to play with. Fridays at the pool are Family Fundays and there are discounted rates at the pool. Concessions are also available at the concession stand near the pool area.
There is also a Teen Center at the Maple Grove Community Center. Kids in grades sixth through 12th can take part in different activities. Computers are available for homework, games and to access the Internet. Teens can listen to music and hang out with friends, as well as play video games. There is a jukebox, pool tables, air hockey, video games, projection screen TV, lounge area and more in the Teen Center. Remember to bring change if wanting to play any coin-operated video games and pool tables. During school vacation days the Teen Center opens at 10 a.m.
More information on fees for the different play areas and schedules is available at maplegrovemn.gov/community-center.
THREE RIVERS PARKS
Being outside in the winter can be a fun thing for kids to do.
“There is a great activity going on at the Eastman Nature Center,” said Tom Knisely, Three Rivers Park District Media Relations Specialist. The Eastman Nature Center is located within the Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.
The Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Elm Creek Park Reserve. Events begin at 9 a.m. Participate in miniature classic ski lessons, ski with Goldy the Gopher, and visit the Minnesota Youth Ski League kids’ area. Explore Minnesota’s largest Nordic ski expo and arrive early to participate in Skaði’s Chase 8K Ski Race, which runs from 8 to 10 a.m.
Preschool events include the Kits and Cubs events in December and a My Preschooler and Me in December also.
Kids 17 and under will learn the secret to winter survival and build a survival shelter Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center. This event is free and people can drop in anytime.
There will be a photo scavenger hunt event Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center. Drop in any time for this free event.
People of ages between 3 and up can register to take part the Nature Hike with Santa event at the Eastman Nature Center. Help Santa look for magical reindeer food and decorate a letter to him. Create holiday and edible squirrel ornaments, and get one-on-one time with Santa. Refreshments for adults and kids. There will be several hike opportunities between Dec. 6, 7 and 8.
Kids ages 8 to 17 can attend a winter survival camp and learn how to start a fire in the winter and cook a meal. They can also learn how to build forts. The event is Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center.
Check out the Snowflakes Under the Microscope event Sunday, Dec. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center. Other artifacts will be examined if there is no snow.
Take the whole family out for a winter hike Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Eastman Nature Center. Look for signs of birds, squirrels, deer and more. Warm up after with some cocoa.
End the year 2017 with a Last Chance Hike Sunday, Dec. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Eastman Nature Center.
Three Rivers Parks also offers several winter activities at its Maple Grove park locations throughout the winter. At the Elm Creek Park Reserve people can take part in: cross-country skiing, downhill and telemark skiing, skijoring and dog sledding, sledding, snowboarding, snowmobiling and snowshoeing. Fish Lake Regional Park offers ice fishing, snowshowing, and skijoring. Nearby Eagle Lake Park in Plymouth offers: cross-country skiing, skijoring and dog sledding and even snowshoeing.
There is a Winter Recreation Area at Elm Creek Park Reserve, which features the tubing hill with lights, lifts and snowmaking, a beginner-level downhill ski and snowboard hill and about 18 km of cross-country ski trails.
“For teens the best bet during winter break is tubing and snowboarding at the Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area,” Knisely said.
People can also warm up after some outdoor winter fun. The Chalet offers a place to get warm by a fire and have a warm drink and something to eat.
Visit threeriversparks.org for more information.
