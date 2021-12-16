Hat Trick Hockey moving into STMA Ice Arena

Hat Trick Hockey in Albertville is moving to a new home at the STMA Ice Arena, right next door to the customers. Hat Trick Hockey owner Steve Sachs and partner Adam Longberg are excited to see the store move to the arena.
“We couldn’t really be closer to our customers when they need us,” Longberg said.
Since 2016, Hat Trick Hockey Albertville’s location has been at 5721 La Centre Avenue. But after a year of looking for the perfect space and being approved by the STMA Arena Board at its Sept. 13 meeting, Hat Trick has started construction for their new retail space. They hope finish construction mid- to late-January and make the ice arena their long-term home.
“Opening five years ago [in Albertville] we didn’t know what we were really getting into, but now we know this is where we want to be long term. We kind of have that spot that we can call our final spot,” Longberg said.
Hat Trick Hockey was founded by Tom Sachs, Steve’s father, in Richfield in 1974. Around 2000, Tom’s store moved into the Richfield ice arena. In 2001, Steve Sachs moved his Hat Trick Hockey store in Anoka to the Anoka Arena. Sachs sees Albertville’s Hat Trick Hockey relocation to the STMA Ice Arena as the next logical move.
The new Hat Trick Hockey Arena location will be around 1,000 square feet, bigger than the current Albertville store. They plan on selling the same supplies and services, just in a bigger space. Hat Trick Hockey supplies hockey apparel, gear, skate repair and sharpening. During the hockey off-season, they will be selling lacrosse equipment.
“Same stuff just better variety and more quantity of stuff,” Sachs said of the new location.
Sachs and Longberg did find the fast pace of the September approval and a goal to finish construction before their lease ends at their current Albertville location to be challenging. The STMA Ice Arena is owned and operated by the cities of St. Michael, Albertville and the St. Michael – Albertville School District. These parties are in a joint powers agreement and the STMA Arena Board was created to oversee the facility and consists of members from each party.
“It was a tight timeframe from when this came and they got it done, they did a really good job,” Sachs said. “The Arena Board is very business-friendly. They saw something and they saw value in it and they moved fast.”
STMA Ice Arena Board Member Aaron Cocking said he thought Hat Tick Hockey’s move is a winning situation for everyone.
“The addition of Hat Trick Hockey to the STMA Ice Arena enhances our venue as a premier facility,” Cocking said. “Hat Trick had made it clear to the arena board that they had outgrown their current location. As a valued community business we wanted to make sure that they could remain in Albertville. The STMA Arena Board had lengthy discussions about the pros and cons of the Hat Trick proposal were. In the end, we agreed it would be a win-win-win for Hat Trick Hockey, for our youth hockey program and for the STMA Arena.”
Employees of Albertville’s Hat Trick Hockey will be migrating with them. Sachs and Longberg think some of their business’s charms are from the way they treat every customer and staff member like family.
“We’re old-school hockey people,” Longberg said. “We have kind of stayed in the early ‘90s on how we do things on a personal level. I think that’s why our customers value us and what we do and visa-versa.”
DRYLAND FACILITY
STMA Ice Arena is also looking to add a new training area in a space above Hat Trick. For three years youth hockey has been looking to build a dryland facility at the arena but was unable to make the space work due to cost. The new onsite dryland facility will allow teams easy access for off-ice training.
“We’re excited to have our own dryland facility as it will allow our players more opportunities to develop hockey-specific skills along with training their overall athletic abilities,” Hockey Operations Committee Administrator and STMAYHA Board of Directors Andy Johnson said. “With the facility being on-site at the arena, we can more easily incorporate dryland sessions around our on-ice practice and game schedules, which helps simplify the logistics for parents, players and coaches. Long-term we feel this investment will lead to more sustainable success across all of our teams as we continue to grow.”
Construction for the training facility and Hat Trick is underway and they hope to finish around the same time.
GREAT PARTNER
“From the moment Hat Trick Hockey came to the STMA community they’ve truly been a great partner to our association and a fantastic resource for our hockey and lacrosse families,” Johnson said. “With their move into the arena, it brings the mutually beneficial relationship closer together, improving the convenience for our players to have their hockey equipment and service needs met while allowing more customers to experience all that Hat Trick Hockey has to offer.”
Hat Trick is also excited about their joint move with Youth Hockey since they are one of Hat Trick’s best customers.
“I think having both of us chip in to this entire project, it has become a totally better project because both of us are involved,” Longberg said. “The Youth Hockey Association is our number one customer so when the opportunity presented itself to work together on something it certainly made sense to do it that way.”
For more information on Hat Trick go to their website at hthmn.com or for information on St. Michael-Albertville Youth Hockey go to stmayha.org. People can find more about STMA Ice Arena at ci.albertville.mn.us/services/stma-ice-arena-192.
