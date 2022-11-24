Peggy with phone.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Peggy Bakken)

Peggy Bakken takes notes while on a phone call.

Happy anniversary to the Osseo-Maple Grove Press – 100 years? Impressive.

When I think back over the past 50 years that I was involved with the Press, what comes to my mind is the incredible changes we saw in our communities and in our profession.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments