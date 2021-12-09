Nov. 30 marked the city of Maple Grove’s first-ever Hanukkah event on Main Street and Arbor Lakes Parkway. The evening included the lighting of the Menorah, music, food, and activities for children.
Chabad of Maple Grove
Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson assisted Rabbi Nissi Naparstek from the Chabad Maple Grove with the lighting of the Menorah.
Rabbi Nissi Naparstek and his wife Mushka recently opened the new Chabad Jewish Center in Maple Grove. They saw Hanukkah as a great way to reach many people since it’s such a widely celebrated and outward-facing holiday with a universal message.
“Additionally, the local Hanukkah celebration is part of the worldwide campaign to share the holiday spirit, initiated by the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory — the most influential Rabbi in modern history,” Naparstek said. “Over 15,000 large public menorahs are arranged by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world. This includes in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Burj Khalifa, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.”
According to the Naparsteks, plenty of work went into planning the public Hanukkah event in Maple Grove. “Since we are just starting out we don’t have a whole team so it was just us and a couple of volunteers working on all the different aspects of preparing and running the event,” Naparstek said. The event took a total of six weeks to plan and make happen.
As this was the first public Hanukkah event in the city of Maple Grove, the Naparsteks understand what it meant to the community. “Often, Jews feel isolated, especially around the holiday season with all the public displays,” they said. “This event brought everyone together and showed them they’re not alone. There are many Jews like themselves right here in Maple Grove who are looking for more meaning in their lives, and who have expressed interest in joining us at future events, helping build a warm and vibrant community.”
The Naparsteks received “amazing” feedback. They said people told them they were excited to have a public display of Judaism in Maple Grove, which really brought the community together.
Maple Grove resident Sheree Curry said she was overjoyed to see the Hanukkah menorah standing on Main Street. “I first moved to Maple Grove almost 20 years ago and it was even hard to find Hanukkah items to display in our local stores,” she said. “I never thought there would be a day that our city would support the lighting of a menorah in the center of our town. In past years I would travel to St. Louis Park for the lighting of the large menorah.”
Curry added she thought was great that Steffenson was in attendance to support the event. “The attendance for the candle lighting was more people than I would have expected for our city,” she said. “I hope that by having the menorah continue to stand on Main Street for the duration of the holiday, that more people will think about the religious pluralism we have and how important it is to embrace people of all religions, races and cultures.”
Each night of Hanukkah, an additional light was added to the Menorah. “The message in our own lives is that we should constantly strive to make the next day better than the previous one, and add more light to the world with acts of goodness and kindness,” Naparstek said.
The Menorah stayed outside of Three Squares restaurant until the end of Hanukkah. The Naparsteks said they plan to host a public Menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration every year moving forward.
The Naparsteks are excited to be in Maple Grove and look forward to connecting with many more Jews in the area. At Chabad, each Jew is precious, and all are welcome regardless of affiliation or lack thereof. To learn more visit JewishMapleGrove.com, contact them at Rabbi@JewishMapleGrove.com or 612-520-1263, or follow them on social media.
