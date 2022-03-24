No matter the season, Jenny Boldt’s fourth grade class at Hanover Elementary explores the wonders of nature in the outdoor learning space behind the school once a week.
Forest Fridays, as its dubbed in her classroom, are the 30- to 45-minute sessions of outdoor time her class gets on Fridays to learn about different topics within the forest setting that touch upon all the subjects such as math, history and science.
In 2019, a DNR officer who came to the school mentioned to Bolt that there was a forest space, sparking her curiosity. The 30 acres of woods and wetland has a U-shaped trail that runs through it and some cleared out learning spots for the kids. Marking the entrance to the forest is a hand-crafted sign by her husband who also built the Little Free Library on the property.
“It’s just a labor of love for me,” Boldt said. “I know the kids get so much out of it. It’s just something I took up for the whole school. It’s invaluable to get kids outside.”
Boldt had no expectations for the space when she first started working on it, but through donations, some help from the building and grounds department at the school, and her and her husband’s efforts the forest trails and learning spaces were cleared. The money for benches came from the Teaching and Learning Department and money for the six picnic tables were provided by the PTO, which were all donated to the school after Boldt campaigned for it. Buffalo Art Guild decorated around 10 birdhouses to go along the trees in the forest. Currently, there are two feeding stations that have trail game cameras on them that were also donated by the PTO.
The original school plans had the forest as a part of the school so there was an overgrown path that went into the forest into a wetland area and an old unusable dock already there. Boldt hopes in the future to recruit some high school classes to help rebuild the dock and area around it. Boldt has also secured a grant from United For Youth to receive 30 desks and chair sets to make another outdoor learning space.
Boldt found that the project was a great exercise during COVID, since it allowed the kids to go outside and learn. Students have learned how to pinpoint the age of the trees without cutting them down and counting rings using math, making wild violet jelly and then having a taste test outside at the picnic tables and learning about lichens, a North American fungi, after the students were curious about the growth on the trees.
“The outdoor learning space kind of a discovery approach to things,” Boldt said. “They are taught to be a good steward of the forest.”
Once the temperature becomes just right, Boldt plans on teaching her students how to tap a tree and extract the syrup. They will be able to taste the syrup and learn about the math and science behind the art of tree tapping.
“It’s just very exciting for them to be outside and it’s nice for them to have a different spot to go to instead of just being in the walls of a classroom,” Boldt said. “They’re physically active and it’s good for their brains. There are no negatives about bringing the kids outside.”
Not just for Boldt’s room
Boldt is a big proponent for all classrooms in the school going outside and using the space. Armed with boots and other winter gear hers is the only class that consistently goes outside during the winter. But once the weather is warm the space becomes active and some of the younger grades head outside to learn about leaves through leaf rubbings.
Throughout the year Boldt hosts different workshops for faculty and staff to teach them about different forest topics and curriculum they can bring to their classrooms. The most recent workshop was about lichens to show faculty and staff what her students learned.
The trail cameras on two bird feeders take around 1,000 photos per week, which Boldt goes through for her weekly Forest Report that she publishes for the other teachers and students of the school. She also posts the report onto the outdoor learning space’s Hanover School Forest Facebook page.
Boldt has found that many other teachers read the report to their students every week. The photos are also printed out and put on greeting cards that Boldt sells as a fundraiser to pay for birdseed. The greeting cards can be ordered at bit.ly/35KY4r9.
“I hope it’s a lifelong learning skill that they go out and teach others,” Boldt said. “It’s not just our schools, but I think it should be incorporated into all schools.”
What do the kids have to say
The students in Boldt’s class have learned a lot from their Forest Friday class sessions. Some of the favorite activities the students have done are identifying trees, learning about different types of lichens and learning about animal tracks.
“On Forest Fridays, I like nature and how calm or lively it can be,” Alora Vehkalampi said. “I also enjoy seeing and hearing the rustles of trees and leaves and animals chirping and hopping from one tree to another.”
Many of the kids found that their favorite part of the forest was just interacting with nature and they believe that other schools should adopt outdoor learning spaces as well. The kids found the outdoor space to be calming and helps them concentrate.
“Yes, all kids should be able to go outside and do this because it is fun and educational, just in a different and funner way,” Declan Butterfield said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.