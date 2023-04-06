The Minnesota Capitol was buzzing with activity March 28 as hundreds of people packed the rotunda to rally support for the caregivers around the state who provide services to those with disabilities.

The large gathering served as the kick off to this year’s Disabilities Services Day. The annual event, which had moved online in recent years due to the pandemic, returned as in-person event at the Capitol building in St. Paul.

