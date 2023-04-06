Hundreds of people packed the rotunda at the Minnesota Capitol to rally support for the caregivers who provide services to those with disabilities. The March 28 rally kicked off this year’s Disabilities Services Day.
Minnesota District 49 Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, left, talks with Don Haberman, whose daughter Katie is supported by Hammer Residences. The meeting took place March 28, Disabilities Services Day, at the State Capitol building in St. Paul.
The Minnesota Capitol was buzzing with activity March 28 as hundreds of people packed the rotunda to rally support for the caregivers around the state who provide services to those with disabilities.
The large gathering served as the kick off to this year’s Disabilities Services Day. The annual event, which had moved online in recent years due to the pandemic, returned as in-person event at the Capitol building in St. Paul.
“It was phenomenal,” said Mary Gaasch, director of advocacy and community relations for Wayzata-based Hammer Residences and its sister organization Northeast Residence (NER). “I’ve been going for decades and I’ve never seen anything like it. ARRM had 1,500 people signed up, and I think more than that showed up.”
ARRM, along with the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation and the statewide coalition Best Life Alliance, are the organizers behind Disability Services Day.
Among those taking part in the morning rally was a group of around 90 people that included direct support professionals (DSPs), family members and people supported by Hammer & NER.
DSPs, along with assistant program managers and program managers, provide daily support to adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities while helping them be part of their community, have a job and stay active. Hammer & NER manage 59 group homes and nine apartment programs in the west and east metro area.
Following the rally in the rotunda, attendees met with legislators to share how the work of DSPs help people with disabilities live their best life. But that in-demand support has been in shorter supply in recent years.
“We have a workforce crisis,” Gaasch said. “Providers in Minnesota are closing homes and shutting down resources.”
Due to staff shortages, more than 3,500 Minnesotans are currently on waiting lists for DSPs, according to the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, with the biggest barrier to hiring being the low wage rate funded in the state’s current disability waiver rate framework.
This year, the disabilities services community is focused on legislation at the Capitol that would invest in disability services waivers and wages for care providers. Minnesota is the only state where the legislature sets the rates DSPs are paid as well as the reimbursement rates that DSPs receive.
“You can’t really get it up to an equitable wage for the kind of work that people are doing,” Gaasch said.
Disability services advocates are calling on lawmakers to approve bills (HF 999/SF 1015) to make adjustments to the Disability Waiver Rate System. The changes would update the way disability waiver rates are set to reflect current economic conditions and support providers in raising the wages of their direct support and supervisor staff to help increase and stabilize disability support services.
With this year’s state budget surplus, leaders with Hammer & NER are hopeful they will see forward movement with this legislation that would positively impact the lives of Minnesotans with disabilities as well as the people who provide them with the level of support they need.
“We’re looking for a long-term investment and not just one-time surplus money. But what gives us hope is that legislators are so supportive, and we have many wonderful champions in the legislature this year,” Gaasch said.
To learn more about DSPs and the services provided by Hammer & NER, visit Hammer.org.
