Hammer Residences and its sister organization Northeast Residence are continuing to celebrate and thank their direct support staff in recognition of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, which was Sept. 11-17.

Gov. Tim Walz made a proclamation in recognition of the week, in which he stated, “Direct support professionals strengthen the fabric of a community by facilitating the inclusion and integration of people with disabilities” while also enduring “long working hours in a profession marked by critical and growing shortages of labor.”

