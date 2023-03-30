Hamel, Loretto Fire Departments plan to merge

(Photo courtesy of Hamel Fire Department)

This graph from Hamel Fire Department’s 2022 Annual Fire Report displays how Hamel Fire Department call counts have been increasing since 2012.

At the March 21 Medina City Council meeting, Loretto Fire Department Chief Jeff Leuer discussed a merger between the Loretto Fire Department and Hamel Fire Department. The Loretto department is one of the four volunteer fire departments that serve Medina.

The idea of merging the two departments came about in July 2021. The first step in planning the merger involved both of the department’s fire relief associations. The Minnesota Office of the State Auditor helped the departments put together a package for the fire relief associations.

