Hamel, Loretto Fire Departments plan to merge

At the March 21 Medina City Council meeting, Loretto Fire Department Chief Jeff Leuer discussed a merger between the Loretto Fire Department and Hamel Fire Department. The Loretto department is one of the four volunteer fire departments that serve Medina.
The idea of merging the two departments came about in July 2021. The first step in planning the merger involved both of the department’s fire relief associations. The Minnesota Office of the State Auditor helped the departments put together a package for the fire relief associations.
“Then we moved into the operational side and how we’re going to work going forward when this merger gets done,” Leuer said.
They spend many hours planning the details of the merger. According to Leuer, they decided that no one in either department is going to lose their position.
The departments also narrowed down the future merged fire department’s name to two choices, the West Lakes Fire District and the West Suburban Fire District. Based on voting from fire department members, they chose the West Suburban Fire District as its name.
On March 16, Leuer, Hamel Fire Department Fire Chief Jeff Ruchti, Hamel Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association President Luke Peterson, and Loretto Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association President Nicole West testified in front of the Pension Committee at the Minnesota Capitol.
“Thanks to Senator Limmer and Representative Robbins they put together a bill, they championed a bill. We went down there, we testified, and everyone in that room was on board,” Leuer said.
The bill is going to be included in an omnibus bill, so they have to wait for the omnibus bill to be voted on. The merger is estimated to happen on June 1.
“I can only comment, that I have witnessed this process and I applaud you Chief Leuer, you Chief Ruchti, and all of those that worked with you. It only happened because the two departments chose to merge, to join forces, to recognize that they’re stronger as one than they are as two,” Medina Mayor Kathleen Martin said.
Hamel Fire Department Annual Fire Report
Also during the meeting, Fire Chief Ruchti spoke about Hamel Fire Department’s 2022 Annual Fire Report. The department’s call volumes have been increasing since 2012. In 2012, the department had 126 calls, in 2022 they had 264.
The biggest type of calls the department receives is EMS calls. In 2017, Hamel Fire had 67 EMS calls, in 2022, they had 143 EMS calls.
“It’s quite a jump for our organization over the past five years. We’re automated on a lot of medical calls and we did that by design because it keeps our membership cohesively attached and we’re able to interact more with each other,” Ruchti said.
In 2022, the department had 2,393 incident hours. A total of 2,152 of these hours were for the city of Medina while the remaining 241 hours are included in an ‘other’ category. In 2016, the department had 1,497 incident hours. Meaning that incident hours have increased over the past seven years.
In 2022, the department had 1,550 hours of training and 2,297 hours of non-emergency activities such as equipment maintenance, fundraising, business administration, and resource acquisition.
Ruchti said that around 20 people in the fire department cover these hours. The department had three new firefighters that signed on as members in 2022.
In 2023, the department has two more firefighters that will be going through their training this year to become official members of the department.
“I have a quick question about the EMS calls, you’ve said it’s grown dramatically. Have you changed over those five years how you respond to those in terms of what equipment you send out or who you send out, or is it pretty consistent?” Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh asked.
Ruchti said that Hamel Fire Department has EMTs that they used to have and they can now administer Epinephrine (or EpiPens), use glucometers for diabetes, and they are able to administer baby aspirin and Nitroglycerin. The department has focused more on medical services in the past few years because there was a strain on ambulance services.
As a result, the department has gained more members and equipment in the last few years. Ruchti also said that the new senior facilities are most likely going to increase the amount of EMT calls as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.