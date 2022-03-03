A Hamel family recently became owners and operators of their own igloo pizza joint, serving oven-fresh pizzas as part of a fundraising event for the Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach.
For the past two years, Kyle Gregor and his two sons, Nolan, 11; and Deacon, 9; have been perfecting the craft of making an igloo in their yard.
Initially, it was driven by COVID boredom with the kids, said Gregor, who encouraged his boys to go out an build a snow fort last winter from a mound of snow that accumulated in their yard.
It didn’t take long for the kid in him to go out and help them build it up, he said.
The idea to create a fundraiser grew from there.
“I thought it would be a cool idea to teach them what it means to volunteer and give your time to others and donate to a charity to help people,” he said.
As a means to raise money, they turned the snow cave into CHILL, a neighborhood pizza joint, where they took reservations and served Heggie’s pizza, hot cocoa, sodas, and beer.
From the 12 reservations, the Gregors raised $700 and donated it to the Minneapolis Crisis Nursery, their charity of choice last year.
This year, Gregor wanted to make this venture even bigger and better by building a real igloo with bricks of compacted snow.
As owner of Handwerk Co. specializing in custom home accents, Gregor’s construction background led him to learn how to build an actual igloo like those used by the Inuit in the Arctic.
After watching a short YouTube video, Gregor began the “laborious” work of creating bricks.
“It was pretty involved, but I really enjoyed myself,” he said. “Despite some hurdles, we made it work.”
One of those hurdles was dealing with inconsistent snow.
Unlike the cold, Arctic temperatures, which create a very consistent snow pack, Minnesota’s snow varieties are “all over the map,” he said.
This had him searching for snow beyond his property line, finding snow packs created by plows or going to neighborhood parks, where his shoveling and sawing in snow banks garnered a few suspicious glances.
He would use the snow to create 2-foot by 3-foot blocks that were 6-7 inches thick and transported them in his truck back to his house.
“About 70% made it back without cracking,” he said, noting how fragile the ice blocks can be.
He estimates it took a “couple hundred bricks,” which he then laid in a consistent spiral that went upward and inward, forming an igloo that was 8 feet tall and 12 feet wide in the inside.
“It was a lot of trial and error,” he said, and looks forward to a more efficient process next year.
While it was certainly an undertaking, Gregor said he loves working his hands and it made for a cool learning experience.
The boys also enjoyed helping along the ways ... for as long as their attention span would allow them, Gregor noted.
But what they were really excited about was being a part of the restaurant experience, taking orders and delivering food to guests during the second annual CHILL fundraising event.
Over the weekend of Feb. 18, the Gregors took 17 reservations and made two neighborhood deliveries, which raised more than $1,000 for Interfaith Outreach, a community-based human service organization serving struggling families and individuals who live in eight west Hennepin County suburbs.
Wife and mom Margo Gregor explained how everyone placed their orders off specially created menus for hot-out-of-oven pizza and beverages of their choice.
“Our hope is to do it bigger and better next year,” she said.
Interfaith Chief of Staff Katherine Magy attended the event and was “so flattered” by the Gregors in choosing their organization to focus their fundraising efforts.
“They created a fun atmosphere for friends and family to gather — snacks, beverages, wait staff, and even a rabbit for additional outdoor entertainment! It was a very creative venture for a really good cause,” she said. “As we stood out in the cold, it was a good reminder to be grateful for all that we have, especially warm indoor homes.”
Throughout the years, the staff at Interfaith Outreach have seen quite a few unique fundraising efforts.
Local teen Amy Geller decided to host a diaper and toilet paper drive as her Bat Mitzvah service project, which she called “T for T” (Tzedakah for Tushies). Her goal was to collect 6,000 rolls of toilet paper and 7,000 diapers (7 plus 6 equals 13) for her 13th birthday celebration.
Suzanne Seigfred, who taught art for over 20 years in Wayzata Public Schools, hosted an art sale in which the proceeds from her paintings, drawings, and sculptures benefiting the organization.
Also, we must not forget Bob Fisher sleeping outside until he raised enough money for Thanksgiving turkeys, which ultimately turned into the annual Sleep Out, the organization’s largest fundraiser.
