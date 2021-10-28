The Osseo Lions Club brought fun to Central Avenue in Osseo with the Halloween Boo Tour event for children. On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Boo Tour began at 11 a.m. in front of the Osseo Fire Station. Children were able parade and trick or treat at participating businesses along Central Avenue. The parade ended at Boerboom Memorial Park, where children were able to participate in free activities.
