Gutzwiller family to transfer final piece of parkland to St. Michael by end of year

(GOOGLE IMAGES)

The Gutzwiller family plans to transfer a 3.8-acre property within Gutzwiller Park to the city of St. Michael by the end of the year. The property contains a home and a handful of accessory buildings, and since 1999 has been planned as an addition to Gutzwiller Park upon termination of a life estate.

After more than 20 years, an agreement between the city of St. Michael and the Gutzwiller family will be complete. The family plans to deed the remaining 3.8 acres of their property, couched in Gutzwiller Park south of 45th Street/County Road 119, to the city by the end of the year. Currently, the property contains a farmhouse and accessory buildings.

Community Development Director Marc Weigle said the city has no immediate plans for the acreage, aside from the demolition of the house and likely one of the buildings next year.

