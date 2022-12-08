Gutzwiller family to transfer final piece of parkland to St. Michael by end of year

The Gutzwiller family plans to transfer a 3.8-acre property within Gutzwiller Park to the city of St. Michael by the end of the year. The property contains a home and a handful of accessory buildings, and since 1999 has been planned as an addition to Gutzwiller Park upon termination of a life estate.
After more than 20 years, an agreement between the city of St. Michael and the Gutzwiller family will be complete. The family plans to deed the remaining 3.8 acres of their property, couched in Gutzwiller Park south of 45th Street/County Road 119, to the city by the end of the year. Currently, the property contains a farmhouse and accessory buildings.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle said the city has no immediate plans for the acreage, aside from the demolition of the house and likely one of the buildings next year.
Two decades in the making
Weigle said the Gutzwiller property originally encompassed 160 acres before it was platted for the Royal Meadows homes in 1999.
“It was all farmland,” Weigle said of the area.
A 13-acre park was created around the same time as an amenity to the neighborhood, named Gutzwiller Park.
“There was an opportunity for the city to acquire the parkland. ... It seemed to make sense as far as where it was located.” Weigle said.
The family set up a life estate for the remaining 3.8 acres, which includes the family home and some accessory buildings.
The resident of the home, Florence Gutzwiller, is now planning to move. While that would not technically conclude the life estate, the family has opted to deed the land to the city upon Florence’s move anyway.
In his report to the St. Michael City Council Nov. 29, Weigle said the family has asked that any demolition plans be on hold until at least May of next year when the move would be complete. In turn, the City Council unanimously agreed to a license agreement between the city, Florence Gutzwiller and Masterpiece Development to allow the buildings to remain on the property until May 1, 2023.
Before the vote, Mayor Keith Wettschreck confirmed with Weigle that the city would be flexible if the date changed.
‘A park for soccer’
Gutzwiller Park is predominantly made up of soccer fields, with a parking lot, playground, gazebo, horseshoe pit and walking trails.
At the meeting, Weigle told the City Council that the family had been allowing the city to use portions of the 3.8 acres for the park already.
“Florence has been a good neighbor to the city parks,” Weigle said.
Weigle confirmed that no sweeping changes would come to the park with the addition of the new land.
“We’re not planning to do anything else to the park in the near-term future. At some point we’ll probably do more,” Weigle said.
With the recent creation of Anton Park to the north of County Road 199, Weigle didn’t foresee any baseball fields coming to Gutzwiller, either. (He estimated that Anton Park’s three fields would have adequate grass for play beginning in 2024.)
“(Gutzwiller Park) probably won’t change a ton. It’s mostly a park for soccer,” Weigle said.
