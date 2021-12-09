A Maple Grove man has pleaded guilty to charges of criminal vehicular homicide after fatally striking a woman with a school bus in March 2020.
Jason Rynders, 35, entered the guilty plea Nov. 24.
The charges come with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, On March 16, 2020, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying in the road near Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive.
Arriving officers spoke with a “visibly upset” man who stated that he had been driving to work on Humboldt Avenue where a school bus was pulled over, and he felt his car hit something, the complaint states.
He exited the car and saw a woman, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office Devon Doherty, 45, of Brooklyn Park.
The driver of the school bus, Rynders, was standing outside of the bus, which was occupied by several students.
When the witness told the Rynders to call 911, he instead got back into the bus and fled the area. The witness then called the police.
Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accident reconstruction experts and the medical examiner said Doherty was fatally struck by the bus.
Surveillance video from inside the bus and near the scene of the accident corroborates this account.
Rynders later dropped the children off at Friendship Academy in Minneapolis.
According to the criminal complaint, prosecutors planned to seek an aggravated sentence due to the presence of children during the incident.
