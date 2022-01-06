As the calendar turns to 2022 and cold weather descends upon the area, ice skating enthusiasts can rejoice. Tis the season for lacing up skates, heading to the local ice rink and gliding across the ice. The cities of Maple Grove, Champlin, Dayton and Osseo all have options for residents to take part in the winter activity of ice skating.
The following is a breakdown of what to except in each city.
MAPLE GROVE
In Maple Grove, skaters have the option of ice skating at Central Park or at one of the many outdoor community rinks. The city’s parks and recreation department has begun preparing the local ice skating spots for the winter season.
The Central Park Skate Loop is now open at 12000 Central Park Way. This 810-foot long refrigerated ice loop is open now through mid-March for leisure skating only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
Skating is free. There are skate rentals available for $7 per pair. The Phenow Pavilion warming house and skate rental hours are Monday through Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday, and District 279 Non-School Days from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For current weather related information on the skate loop, call 763-494-6474.
Community rinks are currently being flooded by the city’s maintenance staff. These rinks will stay open until they are no longer suitable for skating.
The rinks are for hockey and pleasure skating with lights and shelter. The rinks include:
• Boundary Creek neighborhood park — 10122 104th Avenue
• Cedar Island Elementary School — 6701 East Fish Lake Road
• Donahue North — 6632 Annapolis Lane
• Elm Creek Elementary School — 9830 Revere Lane
• Gleason Fields — 18815 67th Avenue
• Kerber Park — 9095 Elm Creek Boulevard
• Maple Grove Middle School — 7000 Hemlock Lake
• Weaver Lake Park — 8401 Dunkirk Lane
The community rinks will be open Monday to Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m.
There is also a neighborhood rink where skaters can skate for fun at Thoresen Special Use Park, 6359 Eagle Lake Drive. This rinks does not have lights, but does have a shelter.
For more information, visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov. Or, call the weather line at 763-494-5959 for updated ice conditions and weather-related closures.
CHAMPLIN
All Champlin outdoor rink locations are officially open as of Jan. 1. The rinks include Andrews Park at 7200 117th Ave., Brittany Park at 11005 Brittany Drive, Northland Park at 8001 114th Ave., Richardson Park at 302 Colburn Street, and Woodlawn Park at 11217 Independence Ave.
Outdoor rink hours from now until February (weather permitting) are: Monday to Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.
Residents can also find indoor open skate and skills hours available at the Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Ave., and the outdoor rink will be available for community use when youth teams are not on the ice.
Open skating is provided for recreational skating only. The city said it is important that participants observe the rules to make it an enjoyable experience for every skater. The program is not designed for hockey, figure skating practice, or formal skating lessons by an instructor.
Long blade skaters are welcome during weekday morning sessions. Times are subject to change due to high school hockey games, tournaments, and special events. The cost for students and seniors is $4 and for adults is $5.
To view January’s Open Skate calendar go to ci.champlin.mn.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Open-Skate-Jan.pdf.
DAYTON
The City of Dayton currently has three maintained rinks that it recommend residents to use. Those rinks include Central Park at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road (rink lights are on a timer from 5 to 10 p.m., Riversbend Park at 13010 141st Avenue, and Sundance Woods Park at 11000 Sundance Woods Blvd.
The city does remind residents that stormwater ponds should not be used for recreational skating. The city states, “Although ponds may look like great recreation areas, they are unsafe for use such as ice skating and hockey. At times, these ponds may have a constant flow of water running through them, cause ice to form in unstable conditions over the winter months. While it is tempting to use these ponds as backyard skating rinks, its safer not to step on them at all when you can’t predict where thin ice is located.”
OSSEO
The city of Osseo has an outdoor rink and warming house located at the Osseo Education Center, 324 Sixth Ave. NE. The rink is currently open for skating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.