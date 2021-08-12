Each summer, Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove plays host to an important cause. No, it is not merely a highly-anticipated golf competition, which the course is no stranger to. Rather it is an event that goes beyond the picturesque 18-hole labyrinth.
The annual Rush Creek/Randy Shaver Golf Classic is a day that celebrates the work of the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund, which supports the cancer community in Minnesota by funding research, prevention, treatment, and other programs relating to the needs of the cancer community.
Ever since Rush Creek was founded in 1996, the course has hosted the annual event. Rush Creek Golf Operations Manager Jenny Stendahl said that even in its infancy, the Randy Shaver Golf Classic always had the gravitas of a grand fundraising event. “It has been a big event from the start,” he said. “This day is really important and we are doing great things in the community by putting on this event.”
But the golf classic started before the founding of Rush Creek. It began in 1995 at Rolling Green Country Club, which is now Medina Country Club, headed up by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. While it didn’t have Shaver’s name in the title, he was the host of the event in its early years, but by the early 2000s, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society said they didn’t want to do a golf event anymore. So, Shaver told his wife Roseann that they were probably done hosting a golf tournament. Instead, Roseann told him, “We’re doing it ourselves.” Before they knew it, the Shavers had founded the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund and kept the annual golf event alive.
For Shaver, it was paramount to know where the fundraising money would go. When he worked with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, he never really knew what happened to the money. Now with his own fund, he got to see directly where the funds were headed.
From there, he and Roseann got to know cancer researchers at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic and began partnering with them. “We want to be good stewards of the money we receive,” Shaver said. “To me, it’s the perfect world of raising money and making an honest effort to make a difference.”
Giving back
While many events can be big in nature, like the Golf Classic, which brings out roughly 300 to 350 people each year, this proved to be so much more for Stendahl. So much so that within a few years of initially hosting the golf tournament, Stendahl began volunteering with the fund and saw its impact in the community, both with sponsors and with families battling cancer.
“The Shaver’s have personally built a relationship with these sponsors,” she said. “Once the company is in, they’re like family to the Shavers. If someone in your group gets cancer and you need help, they are going to be at your door helping you out.”
For Shaver, a two-time cancer survivor, everything he does with the fund is personal. After his experience of battling cancer, he feels it is his duty to help those who are fighting a similar fight as he did.
“When cancer happens to you, it changes you,” Shaver said. “When you get to the other side of it, there’s an overwhelming feeling to give back.”
And in one day, that calling to pay it forward is personified by a golf tournament. Big names from Joe Mauer and Ron Gardenhire, to John Randle and Paul Molitor, came out and supported Shaver and his fund on the links, but there was one person in particular that Shaver invited out as a celebrity that he resonated the most with: Casey O’Brien, the former University of Minnesota football player and five-time cancer survivor. “I love Casey to death,” Shaver said. “He is my idol. That is not an exaggeration.”
Along with the golf event, Shaver’s Fund also hosts a 5K run, Tackle Cancer initiative at Minnesota high school football games, and others to raise money for the cancer community. Every cent that they raise stays in Minnesota. From this year’s two-day event, a gala at the Medina Entertainment Center on Aug. 1, and the golf event on Aug. 2, Shaver said they raised over $340,000.
“Last year was a tough year, but to bounce back says a lot about the community and the people who believe in what we do,” Shaver said. “We want to use this money to make even more of a difference.”
Shaver’s Corner
As golfers walked past the green at hole number one, they saw a sign that said “Caution: Shaver’s Corner.” During the last golf classic in 2019, Shaver and KARE 11 photographer Jason Steussy were riding a golf cart up to the green at hole one to shoot some video of former Gopher football coach Glen Mason. When he parked his cart by the pond near holes one and two, for some reason he cranked his wheels to the right, facing the pond.
So when Shaver and Steussy got back in the cart and hit the gas, they went straight into the pond. First, it was the front wheels tasting the water. Then the rest of the cart, like a submarine, went down. Stendahl received a call on her walkie-talkie that said Shaver’s cart was in the pond. She thought one wheel was in the water and the rest of the cart got stuck. But then she saw a photo. The entire cart was submerged under the water.
Shaver remembered seeing his golf clubs float away and also losing his company cell phone in the murky water. And while at the moment it was something he wanted to forget, it will now be remembered forever. So now in 2021, the event poked fun at Shaver’s mishap with a sign dubbing the area ‘Shaver’s Corner,’ and a fake golf cart top floating in the water.
From the good-hearted laughs of an accidental cart cannonball to raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer support and research, the Randy Shaver Golf Classic hit a hole-in-one once again. “[The Shavers’] event is looked at as one of the top fundraiser events in the state,” Stendahl. “We’re very proud to partner with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.